Vandalia takes first step to ban medical marijuana

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council took the first formal step to ban medical marijuana from being cultivated, processed, or sold within the city.

An ordinance passed in its first reading Monday evening would replace a 270-day moratorium passed in August. Ordinances require two readings to be adopted.

The ordinance came after the Vandalia Planning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend its approval.

In other action, the council gave annual approval for the city’s liquor permits which expire on June 1. It also transferred the liquor license at Scene 75 to a new entity, Poe Avenue Entertainment which is the result of a change in stock ownership of the company.

Council also authorized City Manager Jon Crusey to enter into a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Airport Access Road resurfacing/bridge repair project slated for next year. The estimated cost of the project is just under $1.2 million with state Surface Transportation Funds covering $870,801 of that cost and Vandalia responsible for $303,016.

Council also approved the purchase three vehicles for the Parks and Recreation Department. They include a pickup truck with plow at a cost of $50,500 from Beau Townsend Ford, $1,217 than the state bid price. Also approved was a maintenance cargo van at a cost of $31,800 from Beau Townsend Ford, $3,046 less than the state bid price. Finally, Parks and Recreation will purchase a utility tractor through the State of Ohio Cooperative Purchasing Program at a cost of $39,689.

The Division of Police will equip two new sport utility police vehicles with equipment from P&R Communications at a cost of $13,399 each.

In other action, council approved:

The bid for the Adeline Ave. street reconstruction project to CG Construction & Utilities, Inc. at a cost of $358,000. The project is funded with monies from the Water, Sanitary Sewer, Storm Sewer, and Police-Fire-Street Levy funds.

A purchase and sale agreement with Nimers and Woody for four acres west of the existing MAC facility in Stonequarry Crossings. The agreement is until September 30, 2017 but if a third party presnts the city with an offer on all or part of the site the city may terminate the agreement if Nimers and Woody do not close on the sale within 30 days.

A budgeted donation of $100,000 to the Vandalia Development Corporation in support of three recently approved grant proposals.

A conditional use permit that will allow a cake bakery at 115 W. National Road.

A two-year contract extension for City Manager Jon Crusey. For more information, see article on contract elsewhere in this edition.

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, May 1 at 7 p.m. A study session will be held prior to the meeting at a time to be announced. Both meetings are open to the public.

The Vandalia Division of Fire showed off its newest rescue engine prior to Monday's City Council meeting.

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

