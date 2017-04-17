Teen awarded Vandalia Fire Division’s Civilian Medal of Honor

VANDALIA — A teenager was awarded the Vandalia Division of Fire’s Civilian Medal of Honor on Monday evening for her actions that saved her mother’s life and possibly that of others.

Emma Malone, 15, was a passenger in a car being driven by her mother on January 12, 2017 when her mother had a serious medical emergency. Malone, who was a passenger along with her 11-year old brother, needed medical attention and took the wheel of the car and steered it to the shoulder of I-75 north near the National Road Exit.

She then called 911 for help, focused on keeping her mother awake, and her little brother calm. EMS crews arrived shortly after and transported the mother to an emergency room. She has since made a full recovery.

Fire Chief Chad Follick said in his memorandum supporting the award that the Civilian Medal of Honor is granted for “conspicuous act of valor and/or heroism by a citizen under hazardous conditions in which the person is placed in a life-threatening position to save the life of another.”

“We believe that Ms. Malone met that definition in the following ways; quickly identifying that her mother was in trouble, getting control of the vehilce (which was traveling at highway speeds), getting the vehicle safely to the shoulder, and making a 911 call for her mother,” wrote Follick. “These acts saved lives, not just a life.”

Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer also declared Tuesday, April 18 as Emma Malone Day in a proclamation presented at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer presented a proclamation to Malone. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Council1-1.jpg Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer presented a proclamation to Malone. Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Emma Malone was presented the Vandalia Division of Fire’s Civilian Medal of Honor by Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whetstone on Monday evening. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Council2-1.jpg Emma Malone was presented the Vandalia Division of Fire’s Civilian Medal of Honor by Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whetstone on Monday evening. Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media

