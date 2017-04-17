Vandalia City Council poised to renew City Manager contract

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council is poised to extend City Manager Jon Crusey’s contract for an additional two years. A vote is expected at the April 17 council meeting.

The new contract takes effect Friday, April 21 and contains a city option for a third year.

The terms of the contract are essentially the same as his first. Crusey’s salary will remain $120,000 per year as well as a $500 per month car allowance. He receives the same fringe benefits as other employees and family membership at the Vandalia Recreation Center and Cassel Hills Pool as well as individual membership at Cassel Hills Golf Course.

One change in the contract is the removal of an incentive to relocate to the city. Crusey’s first contract approved in 2014 would have reimbursed Crusey up to $7,500 in relocation expenses but did not require his relocation.

That language has been removed in its entirety from the latest agreement.

Crusey’s extension comes after an extensive performance review by council stretching nearly three months. In that review, the council gave Crusey a 2.5 rating on a scale of 1-5, halfway between a 2, or below expectations, and a 3, meets expectations.

While he was praised for his work in budgeting, finance, and council meeting preparation, the council found that the performance goals for 2016-17 “have not been completed or not to a degree of satisfaction.”

Mayor Arlene Setzer said that the review was a collaboration of all council members and reflected some dissatisfaction in Crusey’s performance. That dissatisfaction was stated in the lack of a raise in the new contract.

Setzer said that Crusey will be reevaluated in six months and a raise will be considered then.

Crusey is also eligible to retire this fall and if he chooses to do so, Setzer said council will consider a retire/rehire at that time if Crusey is interested in continuing employment.

