Thivent volunteers assemble Peace Packs

VANDALIA — Local residents came together at Celebrations II Banquet Center on the evening of March 30 to build 200 “Peace Packs for the Needy.” The packs contain bottles of water and various foods along with an inspirational prayer and the phone number for the St. Vincent De Paul Society in Dayton.

The packs are given to individuals to put in their vehicles. When they see someone on the roadside in need, they offer them one. The event was the brainchild of Rick and Randy Weddle, and sponsored by Thrivent Financial, using a Thrivent Action Team for the bulk of the purchase.

Area volunteers gathered to make 200 Peace Packs for the Needy. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_PeacePacks.jpeg Area volunteers gathered to make 200 Peace Packs for the Needy. Contributed photo

Staff report

If you would like information on how your organization or a group of friends could do the same thing, contact Kevin Larger at 572-9132.

