Trustees purchase thermal imaging cameras

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees approved the purchase of new thermal imaging cameras for the township’s fire department on Monday evening.

With the trade-in of three out-dated cameras, the five new cameras will cost $17,000 which includes installation and other equipment. The cameras will be bought from All-American Fire Equipment.

The Trustees also authorized Administrator Erika Vogel to enter into a 60-month lease with ProSource for the lease of copier equipment for the Administration and Police Departments. The lease, which costs $404.26 per month, will include two copiers at a price less than what the township is currently spending on one.

In other action, the Trustees approved a rezoned property on Singing Ridge and a parcel on Benchwood Road from Residential Single Family (R-1) to Planned Development (PD).

According to Vogel the rezoning reverts the property back to its zoning prior to 2012 when it was changed as part of a settlement agreement that ended a lawsuit between Harson Investments and the township.

“There is no current plan for development,” Vogel wrote.

During the public hearing, no one spoke against the rezoning. It was recommended for approval by the Montgomery County Planning Commission in February.

Vogel also announced openings on the Butler Township Budget Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals. She asked that any interested person should send a resume and letter of interest to Butler Township, 3510 Sudachi Drive, Dayton, OH 45414, Attn: Erika Vogel, Township Administrator or by email to [email protected]

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TownshipLogo.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.