Vandalia resident, attorney appointed to Judge in Common Pleas Court by Governor Kasich

COLUMBUS — Vandalia resident Erik R. Blaine has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court General Division by Governor John Kasich.

Blaine, an attorney with Wright & Schulte, LLC, will assume the bench on May 18. He is replacing Judge Michael Tucker who was elected to the Second District Court of Appeals last November.

Blaine’s appointment runs until January 2019. In order to retain the seat, he would have to run for election in November 2018.

Blaine received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Dayton where he also graduated from law school. He has served as an acting magistrate and a special assistant city prosecutor for Vandalia Municipal Court.

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

