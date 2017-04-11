Butler Township hotel employee honored for reporting child abuse

DAYTON — An employee of a Butler Township hotel was recently honored by Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. for her efforts in stopping the abuse of a child at the hotel.

Linda Kerley was recognized as part of National Child Abuse Awareness Month at CARE House, Montgomery County’s Children’s Advocacy Center. She was also honored with a proclamation by the Butler Township Trustees on Monday evening.

In August of 2015, Kerly was working as a desk clerk at the hotel when she saw on the hotel’s surveillance video a man, later identified as Robert Maranger, sexually molesting a young girl.

Maranger was staying at the hotel with his girlfriend and her 8-year old daughter, the girl who was assaulted.

Maranger was subsequently convicted for rape of a child under 10 and gross sexual imposition. Because he was already a registered sex offencer and had a lengthy history of sex crimes in Wisconsin, he was sentenced to life without parole on the Butler Township charges.

Kerley was credited with quickly contacting the Butler Township Police who came to the hotel, watched the video, and arrested Maranger.

“I want to personally thank Linda for having the courage to get involved,” said Heck. “Her actions not only saved the victim in this case from further sexual assault, but also helped my office and the Butler Township Police Department ensure that the defendant will never again victimize any more children.”

Heck challenged every citizen in Montgomery County to help protect the children in our community by reporting suspected child abuse or neglect to authorities.

“Stories like Linda’s are exactly the reason we have Child Abuse Awareness Month – to take time to inform the public that if you “see something, say something.”

Prosecutor Heck noted that April has been designated as Child Abuse Awareness Month since 1983, in order to acknowledge the problem and in an effort to make the public aware of ways they can become involved and help.

Registered sex offender received life without parole

