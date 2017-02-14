Woods & Woods announces new hires

VANDALIA — Woods & Woods Associates is pleased to announce the addition of Kathleen M. Belcher to their Tax Services division, Kathleen brings her experience with H&R Block, and years of marketing with Dayton Daily News and Civitas Media.

Aimee Daniel graduated from Wright State University with her Bachelors degree in Accounting. Woods & Woods Associates welcomes Aimee to a Staff accounting position with the firm. Aimee brings with her twelve years of experience as an accountant.

For more information visit www.vandaliacpa.com.

Belcher http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Belcher.jpg Belcher Daniel http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Daniel.jpg Daniel