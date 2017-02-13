Kappa Beta donates blankets to Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON — Members of Kappa Beta made 80 fleece blankets and donated them to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Materials were purchased with money earned through our fund raisers and donations. Thanks to all who helped make the blankets and to all who have attended our events to earn money for this and other charities that we help to support.

Our Springtime in Vandalia arts and craft show is going to be held in April. Money earned from this event not only helps with our charities, but helps us give two $1000 scholarships to seniors at Vandalia-Butler High School. This event will be held at the Vandalia United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 22nd from 9-4 with a delicious homemade lunch and desserts

Pictured from left to right are Kappa Beta member: Jackie Martin, Theresa Cooper, Judy Dils, Vivian Findley and Nurse Heather form Children’s Hospital. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KappaBeta.jpeg Pictured from left to right are Kappa Beta member: Jackie Martin, Theresa Cooper, Judy Dils, Vivian Findley and Nurse Heather form Children’s Hospital. Contributed photo