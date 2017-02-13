Vandalia-Butler Foundation provides funding for specialized medical equipment to treat children

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Foundation recently awarded $2,400 in grant funding to Dayton Children’s Hospital for the purchase of Pedibags for paramedic units in Vandalia and Butler Township. The Pedibags contain “right-sized” equipment designed especially for treating children and adolescents.

“The Vandalia-Butler Foundation is proud to partner with Dayton Children’s Hospital to provide additional tools for the dedicated fire and EMS professionals in our community,” said Vandalia-Butler Board of Trustees President Greg Barney. “These Pedibags can provide the life-saving difference for critically ill or injured children in our community.”

Each Pedibag contains different pouches that are color-coded and filled with oxygen masks, needles, IV blood pressure cuffs and other rescue equipment specially designed to fit different sizes of children.

Each year, the Vandalia-Butler Foundation Trustees thoughtfully consider and award discretionary grants that benefit local programs and make a difference for our community.”

The Vandalia-Butler Foundation and its funds are components of The Dayton Foundation. Leadership for the Vandalia-Butler Foundation rests in our own community, while fiscal oversight of our funds is maintained by The Dayton Foundation, which serves the Dayton/Miami Valley area. This partnership allows for the Vandalia-Butler community to benefit from local leadership and profit from resources pooled with others for investment growth.

The Vandalia-Butler Foundation welcomes grant requests from organizations that benefit citizens in the Vandalia-Butler community. To be eligible for a grant, an organization must be recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, be nondiscriminatory, and address needs that are not met fully by existing organizational or community resources. Applications are available at www.vandalia-butlerfoundation.org.

The Vandalia-Butler Foundation recently awarded a $2,400 grant to Dayton Children's Hospital for the purchase of Pedibags for paramedic units in Vandalia and Butler Township. Contributed photo