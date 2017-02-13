Butler Indoor Percussion wins at Northmont MEPA competition

CLAYTON — The Butler High School Indoor Percussion placed first in Scholastic Regional A at the Northmont MEPA (Mid East Performance Association) Competition on Sunday, February 5. With a score of 68.95, this new ensemble of Butler performers impressed the MEPA judges with their show, “Rewind.” One judge expressed surprise when told it’s the first year for this band since they performed as a seasoned group.

This has been a season of firsts for these musicians: first year for Butler to offer an Indoor Percussion Ensemble; for many of the students, the first time they’ve played percussion instruments; and, for other students, the first time marching while performing.

It is also a first for the two directors of Percussion Studies, Ben Deptula and Emerson Hussong, to take the lead over a full ensemble. Since December, they’ve been practicing three days a week to prepare for competition. This rookie season of Butler’s Indoor Percussion has established a foundation of success for a new chapter in Butler’s Performing Arts tradition of excellence. The dedication of these Aviators has set the bar high for future performers who choose to compete in Indoor Percussion.

Both the Butler Indoor Percussion Ensemble and the Butler Winter Guard will be performing at the Bellbrook MEPA Competition at Bellbrook High School on Saturday, February 25. Guard will be performing at 1:25 p.m., and Percussion performs at 5:19 p.m.

Members of the Butler High School Indoor Percussion unit pose with their first place award following the Northmont MEPA contest on February 5.