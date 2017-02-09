Vandalia-Butler Preschool receives grant

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Preschool received the James Patterson School Library Grant worth $1,500.

In partnership with Scholastic Reading Club, the Patterson Pledge program launched in 2015 as a part of an ongoing effort to keep books and reading a priority for children in the United States.

In the past two years, since the Patterson Scholarship began, over 32,000 applications have been received with a total of 900 grants awarded across the nation.

Vandalia Preschool is one of 419 winners this year. Of those 419, only 22 grants were awarded to schools in Ohio, and of those 22, Vandalia Preschool represents the only Ohio preschool.

Denise Treadway, an Intervention Specialist at Vandalia-Butler City Schools, is recognized for completing the application process and writing the grant proposal.

“The grant funds will be utilized to provide instruction that spans our students’ entire range of preschool development. This includes, a range spanning from board books geared toward alphabet awareness through beginning leveled readers focusing on sight word acquisition,” Treadway said.

The Vandalia-Butler City Schools Preschool plans to create a library to stock shelves during thematic units.

Research shows that early exposure to a variety of literature in diverse populations increases the love for learning and reading. Programs like this will assist in closing achievement gaps and set students up for success in their educational journey.

