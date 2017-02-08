Construction on Morton site to begin in spring

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council gave the final approval to the preliminary development plan for the former Morton Middle School site on Monday evening. The developer, YOLO Development 1, told council that construction on the site could begin as early as April.

The site is limited to the following uses: administrative, business or professional offices, professional services, daycare, retail, hotel, multi-family (provided however all multi-family, retail and hotel combined shall be limited to approximately 30% of the acreage of the property not directly abutting US 40). The proposal is for the development of an office park with six buildings in multiple phases.

Another potential development that appeared dead was given at least a small glimmer of hope Monday night. Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer announced that the Montgomery County Agriculture Society will make a presentation for council members on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.

In December, the council considered an overture from the Society regarding the relocation of the Fairgrounds to Vandalia but declined interest. The Society backed away from a site in Huber Heights on Friday due to the cost of land acquisition.

It is unclear if any council member’s positions have softened on the Fairgrounds.

Council also approved a fireworks display contract with Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks for the 2017 and 2018 Star Spangled Celebration in the amount of $27,000 each year. That amount is anticipated to be offset by a partnership with Butler Township and sponsorships and over the past five years the net cost to the city has ranged from $11,264 to $13,299.

Other actions included a contract with Pace Analytical Services for EPA mandated sampling and testing of sanitary sewer discharge and bacteria testing of drinking water; a postage meter lease with Pitney Bowes for 60 months at $396.07 per month or $4,752.84 per year. The lease is an increase of $733 per year due to inflation and an electronic return receipt feature for certified mail mandated in House Bill 5.

Council also approved the purchase of a large format copier/scanner for the Development and Engineering Services at a cost of $13,925 from Perry Pro Tech through the State of Ohio Cooperative Purchase Program. The quote was the lowest of three received. Council also approved the purchase of a new Crime Prevention Vehicle at a cost of $27,200.

Council also authorized a lease agreement with PNC Bank for 53 golf carts for Cassel Hills Golf Course in the amount of $44,262. Council originally authorized the lease in December, but when Lake Erie Golf sent the documents to the city, the lease was actually through PNC Bank which necessitated the new legislation.

In other actions:

Appointments were made to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) and the Transportation Coordinating Committee. Mayor Arlene Setzer was appointed as the city’s representative to MVRPC with Assistant City Manager Greg Shackelford serving as the alternate. Public Service Director Rob Cron was appointed to serve on the MVRPC Technical Advisory Committee.

Appointed Setzer and Council Member Richard Herbst as representatives to the First Suburbs Consortium.

Denied an ordinance to rezone the property at 9375 Dog Leg Road from Highway Business to Industrial. The rezoning was requested to to allow for the future expansion of the existing self-storage business at the site. The denial was based on advice from the city’s Law Director that since it was always understood by council and the applicant that the expansion was planned in the future, and since council was not opposed to the expansion, it seemed unnecessary for the owner to go through the zoning process. Instead, the may expand as a continuation of the existing conditional use.

Denied an ordinance for a changeable copy wall sign at the Speedway on E. National Road that would replace the sign damaged by an auto accident last year.

Tabled an ordinance for eight weeks that would have approved an amendment for a free standing sign at Superior Abrasives on Fieldstone Way.

The Vandalia City Council will hold its nest regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. A study session will be held immediately prior to the meeting at a time to be determined.

Fair board to make presentation Thursday evening

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.