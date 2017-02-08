Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

January 18

A 16-year old juvenile male was charged with being unruly after leaving home to go to work and not reporting. He returned home while police were at the home.

A resident on W. Stonequarry Road reported that unknown suspect(s) opened an ATT account using her identity. There are no known suspects. The investigation continues.

January 19

A resident on W. Alkaline Springs Road reported that a packaged was delivered and placed on her porch but was stolen. The investigation continues.

Vandalia medics and police responded to an address on Kenbrook Dr. on a possible overdose. The subject was not able to be revived. A syringe containing possible heroin was removed from the subject’s pants pocket and sent to the crime lab for testing.

David J. Rambo, 42, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence after an incident on Pool Ave. He fled the scene after 911 was called but was stopped on National Road. He was taken to the county jail.

A van parked at the Little York Medical Center was broken into and items stolen. Investigation continues.

January 20

A complainant on Inverness Ave. reported the theft of property taken from her vehicle parked in the driveway. The investigation continues.

Caleb R. Johnston, 19, was arrested on an active felony warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for probation violation on an original charge of unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance. He was taken to the county jail.

A complainant on Bright Ave. reported that someone entered his unlocked truck and peeled the column. The investigation continues.

Travis L. Snow, 48, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI after an initial traffic stop for speeding on W. National Road. He was released to his wife.

January 21

Shelly Jones, 20, of Dayton, was charged with assault after pulling a taser on an employee of Butler Auto Bath. She was also issued a summons for criminal trespassing after returning to take a photograph after being warned not to enter the business.

Jacob E. Graham, 38, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of Xenia Municipal Court after officers were dispatched to W. National and Grosbeck St. on the report of an intoxicated male. He was also cited for public intoxication. He was transferred to a Xenia police officer.

January 22

A complainant had her car broken into while walking her dog at the bark park on Webster St. The investigation continues.

Kevin P. Frazier, 43, was cited for violating open container laws after an anonymous person reported he was drinking in his vehicle at Speedway. He was released.

A complainant reported that she witnessed an adult male physically abuse a dog at Taylorsville South Park. The investigation continues.

January 23

Jackie W. Shoopman, Jr., 45, was arrested for OVI after a clerk at B Jay’s Drive Thru called police to report an intoxicated driver. he was found at the Speedway. He was released to a sober passenger.

The loss prevention officer at Kroger reported a female attempted to steal merchandise. She fled. The merchandise was recovered. The investigation continues.

An employee of Abbey Credit Union reported finding counterfeit money. The investigation continues.

January 24

A patient at Crossroads Rehab was transported to Grandview Hospital after attempting suicide.

A student at Butler High School reported money stolen from the glove box of his vehicle parked at the school. The investigation continues.

Toni L. McFarland, 19, was issued a summons for menacing after an incident on Inverness Avenue.

A juvenile male was charged with soliciting without a license/permit after a complaint at Hot Head Burrito. The juvenile previously had a permit which was not renewed due to complaints. He was transported to his home.

Mary A. Morris, 48, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Grosbeck St. She was subsequently charged with felony harassment by an inmate in Vandalia Municipal Court for spitting on law enforcement officers. The case was bound over to the grand jury on January 31.

January 25

A male was transported to Miami Valley Hospital on an emergency admission after threatening suicide.

Brooke N. Tofstad, 37, was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County for failure to appear on an OVI charge. Miami County dispatch requested she be issued a summons to appear.

Brian D. Stauber, 45, was arrested for disorderly conduct at the Rite Aid after being under the influence of medications. He was issued a summons and released to a friend.

A Snyder Transportation truck did a U-turn on Northwoods at Falls Creek and did damage to a street sign. The truck was unable to be located. The investigation continues.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

