Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department.

January 30

Turtlebrook Court, theft, unknown suspect entered the reporting party’s unlocked vehicle to steal work supplies belonging to his employer.

Bob Evans Restaurant, theft, subject ordered take out, but could not pay. Refusal signed. Subject had a warrant.

January 31

Lightner Road, theft, Responded to Lindsay’s Transmission Service for a theft from a motor vehicle. Complainant left vehicle unlocked for service repair and unknown subject(s) entered the unlocked vehicle, located the trunk release button and stole two tool boxes and various other tools.

Walmart, theft, One black male and two black females shoplifted items from Walmart. One of the females entered a vehicle and departed leaving the other two suspects behind. The two suspects were summoned into VMC for theft.

February 1

Wicksford Court, theft, responded to Wicksford Court for criminal damaging and theft from a motor vehicle. A large cinder block was thrown the left rear passenger side window and a briefcase containing a laptop was stolen.

Dog Leg Road, domestic violence, Met complainant at the police department in reference to a domestic violence. Statements were obtained, a VMC complaint form was signed and charges were sought. The suspect was arrested a short time later at their residence.

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart for a theft in progress. Male subject concealed laundry detergent in his jacket and exited the store without paying for the merchandise. Subject was issued a summons into Vandalia Municipal Court for theft.

February 2

McDonald’s, possession of marijuana, marijuana and drug paraphernalia located on suspect during arrest for Vandalia Police Department.

Walmart, theft, theft of cash from register by employee

February 3

Valero, possession of drugs, Traffic stop yielded crack and marijuana. Operator charged with felony drug possession.

February 4

Walmart, theft, male and female subjects shoplifted from Walmart. Each had a crack pipe on their person.

theft, and drug paraphernalia.

Fricker’s, theft, three females consumed food at the Frickers restaurant and left the business without making any attempt to pay for the meal.

O’Charley’s, assault, suspect pushed one female employee to the ground and threw a ketchup bottle at another employee and struck him in the head. The suspect was booked into jail.

Persons charged or arrested

Tyrone A. McGee, 26, warrant arrest for domestic violence

James D. Bumgardner, 33, warrant arrest for driving under suspension

Karan T. Rutledge, 20, theft

Siera D. Armstrong, 22, theft

James F. Coyle, 40, domestic violence

Matthew T. Rubin, 30, theft without consent

Gregory M. Rosengarten, 23, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher D. Bozeman, 21, theft without consent

Keith A. Francis, 34, warrant arrest for failure to appear, warrant arrest for possession of cocaine, possession of drugs

Bethany N. Drifmeyer, 24, warrant arrest for aggravated burglary

Braxtyn D. Dickerson, 22, warrant arrest for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery

Paige M. Lewis, 23, warrant arrest for theft of a motor vehicle

Leon D. Clements, 48, warrant arrest (2) for driving under suspension, drug paraphernalia, theft

Marion L. Penson, 46, theft, drug paraphernalia, warrant arrest for speeding

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

