VBCSD to hold Strategic Planning forums

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Butler Schools are holding community forums to discuss updating the district’s “Partners for Excellence” Strategic Plan. That plan, first adopted in 2000, has been updated in 2002, 2007, and 2012.
Parents and guardians are considered stakeholders and are encouraged to attend one of the forums below to help the district to refine and evaluate the priorities of the school district.
Forums will be held for:
- Elementary parents: Monday, Feb. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Butler High School Performing Arts Theatre
- Morton MS parents: Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Morton Middle School
- Smith Middle School parents: Monday, Feb. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Smith Middle School
- High School parents: Monday, March 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Butler High School Lecture Hall
Reach the Vandalia-Butler City Schools at 937-415-6400.