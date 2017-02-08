VBCSD to hold Strategic Planning forums

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Butler Schools are holding community forums to discuss updating the district’s “Partners for Excellence” Strategic Plan. That plan, first adopted in 2000, has been updated in 2002, 2007, and 2012.

Parents and guardians are considered stakeholders and are encouraged to attend one of the forums below to help the district to refine and evaluate the priorities of the school district.

Forums will be held for:

Elementary parents: Monday, Feb. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Butler High School Performing Arts Theatre

Morton MS parents: Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Morton Middle School

Smith Middle School parents: Monday, Feb. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Smith Middle School

High School parents: Monday, March 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Butler High School Lecture Hall

Parents, guardians encouraged to share ideas

Staff report

Reach the Vandalia-Butler City Schools at 937-415-6400.

