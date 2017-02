VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Vandalia Municipal Building – 333 Bohanan Drive.

At this special meeting, council will discuss and receive a presentation regarding the relocation of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_VandaliaLogo.jpg