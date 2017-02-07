Dancers fare well at Showcase of Stars

VANDALIA — Thirty dancers from Dance Expressions Dance Studio attended the 2017 Miss Showcase of Stars pageant spectacular on January 27-28. The Vern Riffe Theatre in Columbus was the location for the two-day event.

Requirements beyond competing their routine in the Friday preliminary round were the two days of rehearsals. All ages were taught a production number that would serve as a compulsory routine for the junior and senior division dancers to be scored on should they make finals. The dancers also learned two gown modeling routines, one for finalists and one for all contestants.

Ava Williamson and Fable Walton were both named primary finalists in the intermediate division with Alyssa Holderman moving on in the advanced division. Elementary dancers awarded one of the “top spot” semi-finalist positions in a very tough division of dancers were Zoey Grimes (intermediate division), Scarlett Mattice, Kiersten McBride and Carlee Schroeder (advanced division). In the junior division our advanced finalists were Logan Druck, Haleigh Gross, Sydney Lawler and Taryn Smith. Rounding out our finalists for the Gala event in the advanced senior division was Torre Romano.

Saturday night’s Gala event consisted of 100+ dancer’s in the production number led by the 2016 queen’s. This was followed by the announcement of the semi-finalists in each division, finalist’s performing their solo routine for a new panel of judges, followed by the quick change into their gown for the modeling portion.

After special performances by last year’s four queens, which consisted of two of our very own; 2016 Primary Miss Showcase Reagan Downey, a third grader at St. Christopher School and the Junior Queen Avery Gunderson, a sophomore at Butler High School came the awards portion of the event. Specialty awards voted on by the staff include Best Theme to Annabel Lozan and Ms. Lauren Daidone, Best Showmanship awarded to Carlee Schroeder, Most Entertaining went to Mayci Minnich, Work Ethic Award in the production rehearsal to Paige Gallup, Best Choreography for Scarlett Mattice and Ms. Lori Downey.

Her fellow junior contestants awarded Miss Congeniality to Lindsey Viskup. Awards based on score were gown winners in the primary and senior division, Alyssa Holderman and Torre Romano respectively. Romano was also the compulsory routine winner in the senior division.

Accumulation of judges scoring from both Friday and Saturdays in several captions resulted in the following:

Primary (intermediate) royalty – fourth runner-up Ava Williamson, second runner-up Fable Walton;

Primary (advanced) – fourth runner-up Alyssa Holderman;

Elementary (advanced) court members – fourth runner-up Carlee Schroeder, third runner-up Kiersten McBride and first runner-up Scarlett Mattice;

Junior (advanced) court – third runner-up Logan Druck and second runner-up Taryn Smith;

Senior (advanced) court – 2017 Miss Showcase of Stars Torre Romano.

Queen Romano, a senior at Butler High School and Captain of the Butler Kickline and Senior Expressions was awarded a tiara, sash, trophies and scholarship money. She will perform her award-winning solo at several events starting with the Butler Kickline Invitational on March 11, Showcase Nationals event at the Bank of Kentucky arena on April 8 and in the Dance Expressions Spring Recital on Saturday, May 13.

Choreographers for our entire competition cast include studio owner Lori Downey along with Hope Barlow, Lauren Daidone, Avery Gunderson Chelsea Hoagland, Emily Hoagland, Taylor Imwalle, Sarah Ingram, Amy Jones, Samantha Peters, Ali Romano, Samantha Romano, Torre Romano, Mary Stephens and Lauren Verdes.

Pictured after the Saturday night Gala ceremony Queen Torre Romano. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DE2.jpg Pictured after the Saturday night Gala ceremony Queen Torre Romano. Contributed photo Dance Expression Dancers participated at the Showcase of Stars in Columbus January 27-28. Pictured sitting, left to right, are Alyssa Stratman, Zoey Grimes, Paige Gallup, Alyssa Holderman, Fable Walton; kneeling, left to right, are Carlee Schroeder, Becca Atkinson, Scarlett Mattice, Reagan Downey, Mayci Minnich, Ava Williamson; standing, left to right, are Annabel Lozan, Taryn Smith, Sally Slaton, Lindsey Viskup, Torre Romano, Avery Gunderson, Heather McBride, Logan Druck, Sydney Lawler, Kiersten McBride, Haleigh Gross. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DE1.jpg Dance Expression Dancers participated at the Showcase of Stars in Columbus January 27-28. Pictured sitting, left to right, are Alyssa Stratman, Zoey Grimes, Paige Gallup, Alyssa Holderman, Fable Walton; kneeling, left to right, are Carlee Schroeder, Becca Atkinson, Scarlett Mattice, Reagan Downey, Mayci Minnich, Ava Williamson; standing, left to right, are Annabel Lozan, Taryn Smith, Sally Slaton, Lindsey Viskup, Torre Romano, Avery Gunderson, Heather McBride, Logan Druck, Sydney Lawler, Kiersten McBride, Haleigh Gross. Contributed photo