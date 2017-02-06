Vandalia seeks photos for Kidstagram exhibit

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Cultural Arts Committee is seeking photos for its 2017 Images Exhibit titled KIDSTAGRAM, a collection of photos featuring children in action learning, creating, playing, walking, talking, interacting, helping, guiding, teaching and more.

Entry Deadline: March 15, 2017

Display Period: June 1, 2017 to May 15, 2018. Twelve photos will be displayed along the Treble Clef Trail at Vandalia Art Park, 256 E. Alkaline Springs Road. Selected work will be printed at 18” x 30” with a 3” border on outdoor display material.

Entry Fee: There is no fee for entry.

Eligibility:

A. Entries must either:

1. Be submitted by a City of Vandalia resident (please provide copy of driver’s license or water bill as proof of residency) OR

2. Include, as the subject, a resident of the City of Vandalia (please provide parent or guardian’s driver’s license or water bill as proof of residency).

B. Photo subject must be 19 or younger.

C. Limit of three entries per photographer.

Please submit:

A. Black and white OR color image in minimum of 1 megapixel file—3 to 4 megapixels preferred— by email to justin@jspiveyphotography.com Either portrait or landscape format is acceptable.

B. Photo Description as follows:

1. Photo Title — If a name is used, use FIRST name only.

2. Location where the photo was taken

3. Activity the photo illustrates and/or additional information about the image.

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Kidstagram-logo-FINAL.jpeg