Morton Aviators of the Month – December

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School Aviators of the Month for December. Sixth grade students are left to right Sanaa Johnson, Joshua Kastl, Elijah Beverly, Danielle Riggs, Aaron Brightman, and Madison Wilson.

Seventh grade Morton Aviators of the Month for December are left to right Danielle Holop, Mya Williamson, Jacob Kaska, Alan Saucer, Faith Adams, and Kyle Chapman.

Eighth grade Morton Aviators of the Month for December are left to right Aniya Lee, Makenna Walters, Brooklyn Baker, Jake Brokaw, Hunter Marshall, and Connor Buchanan.