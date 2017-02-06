Posted on by

Morton Aviators of the Month – November

,

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School Aviators of the Month for November 2016. Sixth grade students are, left to right, Benjamin Makin, Olivia Anderson, Mckena Bolender, Casey Barrett, and Matthieu Hubler. Not pictured is Rachel Henry.


Contributed photo

Seventh grade Morton Aviators of the Month are left to right Evangeline Stalter, Dillon Gross, Emmalee Marstellar, Eric Morris, John Lewis, and Morgan Hobbs.


Contributed photo

Eighth grade Morton Aviators of the Month for November are left to right Morgan Buschur, Drew Taylor, Shannon McClure, and Allison Boyd. Not pictured are Dominic Fiori and Anthony Puthoff.


Contributed photo

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School Aviators of the Month for November 2016. Sixth grade students are, left to right, Benjamin Makin, Olivia Anderson, Mckena Bolender, Casey Barrett, and Matthieu Hubler. Not pictured is Rachel Henry.

Seventh grade Morton Aviators of the Month are left to right Evangeline Stalter, Dillon Gross, Emmalee Marstellar, Eric Morris, John Lewis, and Morgan Hobbs.

Eighth grade Morton Aviators of the Month for November are left to right Morgan Buschur, Drew Taylor, Shannon McClure, and Allison Boyd. Not pictured are Dominic Fiori and Anthony Puthoff.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School Aviators of the Month for November 2016. Sixth grade students are, left to right, Benjamin Makin, Olivia Anderson, Mckena Bolender, Casey Barrett, and Matthieu Hubler. Not pictured is Rachel Henry.
http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_6November-1.jpegCongratulations to the Morton Middle School Aviators of the Month for November 2016. Sixth grade students are, left to right, Benjamin Makin, Olivia Anderson, Mckena Bolender, Casey Barrett, and Matthieu Hubler. Not pictured is Rachel Henry. Contributed photo

Seventh grade Morton Aviators of the Month are left to right Evangeline Stalter, Dillon Gross, Emmalee Marstellar, Eric Morris, John Lewis, and Morgan Hobbs.
http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_7November-1.jpegSeventh grade Morton Aviators of the Month are left to right Evangeline Stalter, Dillon Gross, Emmalee Marstellar, Eric Morris, John Lewis, and Morgan Hobbs. Contributed photo

Eighth grade Morton Aviators of the Month for November are left to right Morgan Buschur, Drew Taylor, Shannon McClure, and Allison Boyd. Not pictured are Dominic Fiori and Anthony Puthoff.
http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_8November-1.jpegEighth grade Morton Aviators of the Month for November are left to right Morgan Buschur, Drew Taylor, Shannon McClure, and Allison Boyd. Not pictured are Dominic Fiori and Anthony Puthoff. Contributed photo
comments powered by Disqus