Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

January 7

A female called the police department highly intoxicated and feeling suicidal. She was taken to Grandview Medical Center on an emergency admission.

January 10

Officers responded to an address on Continental Court on the report of an assault. Police were able to identify two of the suspects in the incident but unable to locate them. Investigation is ongoing but disposition is listed as inactive after warrants were issued for the suspects.

January 11

Police were asked to assist the Ohio State Patrol in conducting an Intoxilyzer test, but the subject refused. The driver was released to the trooper.

A female cut her arms in a suicide attempt and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital on an emergency admission.

A disabled vehicle was towed from the area of W. National Road and N. Dixie Drive after attempts were made to contact the vehicle’s owner by phone with no success.

January 12

A vehicle was towed from W. Van Lake and Taylorsview Drive after a written warning was placed on it for being in the roadway with expired plates.

A complainant reported that he dropped his wallet at Kroger and alter found that someone used his credit card to make a purchase. He later found the wallet and told police he was unsure if the charge was fraudulent. The case was closed as unfounded.

An unoccupied and disabled vehicle was towed from Little York Road after dispatchers were unable to reach the owner. The owner arrived on scene while the tow truck was on scene and the vehicle was towed to the driver’s residence.

January 13

A complainant reported unknown person(s) made two separate purchases using her debit card number without authorization. The investigation continues.

An employee of a business on Poe Avenue reported that her phone was stolen from her purse while working. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Timberlake Dr. reported that his vehicle’s exhaust system was damaged by unknown persons. The investigation continues.

A 13-year old juvenile was charged with theft after taking items at the Speedway on E. National Road. He was released to his mother.

A resident on Stoneysprings Road reported finding a baggy with suspicious powder in her son’s bedroom. The powder was submitted for testing at the crime lab.

January 14

A mother reported that her juvenile daughter ran away three days earlier. The girl was entered into LEADS as a missing runaway. The investigation continues.

January 15

DeJuan A. Harris, 35, of Huber Heights, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence after routine license plate checks at the Travelodge on Poe Avenue. Custody was transferred to a Huber Heights officer at the hotel.

A resident on Tionda Drive reported his front door opened and his auto stolen after he fell asleep. The investigation continues.

An Ohio State Trooper brought Michael L. Winkler, of Tipp City, to the department for an Intoxilyzer test. Winkler tested .147 BAC and left in the custody of the trooper.

January 16

A male was making suicidal threats at the Super 8 motel and was taken to Grandview Medical Center for an emergency admission.

A resident on Meyers Ct. reported an unknown person(s) opening a fraudulent Comcast account in their identity.

A 17-year old juvenile was charged with being an unruly juvenile after running away. She was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

A resident on Greenhurst Dr. reported that someone burglarized her home and stole several items. The investigation continues.

Kody L. Burden, 21, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for aggravated menacing after the car he was a passenger in was stopped for a traffic violation. He was taken to the county jail.

January 17

A business on S. Brown School Road reported that a validation sticker had been stolen from one of the company’s vehicles after a Huber Heights police officer stopped a vehicle with the sticker on it and notified the company. Huber Heights police are pursuing receiving stolen property charges so no further action was required.

Vandalia Rental reported that a person rented a piece of equipment and had not returned it. A 10-day demand letter had been sent but was returned undeliverable. All other attempts to contact the person were unsuccessful and they wish to pursue criminal charges. The investigation continues.

A dog belonging to a truck driver making a delivery at White Castle bit an employee at the plant. The employee was taken for treatment and the Animal Resource Center responded to White Castle to give a quarantine notice. No further action is required.

