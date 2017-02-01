Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

January 23

Malina Avenue, unruly juvenile, I was dispatched on a reported unruly juvenile complaint. Investigation revealed that a child refuses to submit to the control of his grandparents/guardians. The child also continually exerts control over their phone and game devices without consent. The victims request charges of unruly juvenile and theft.

Kershner Road, theft, The victim reported that unknown suspect(s) have used her credit card information without permission. Two transactions occurred on January 21, 2017 using her credit card number.

January 24

Meeker Creek Drive, burglary, attempted burglary at single family residence while homeowners were home. Attempted front and back door but no entry was made.

Peters Pike, receiving stolen property, two stolen bicycles out of Harrison Township found in wooded area.

Walmart, falsification, responded to Walmart for a theft. Subject was on board an RTA bus. Subject was detained and returned to Walmart.

January 26

Walmart, criminal trespass, Subjects previously trespassed from Walmart returned today with the intent to steal merchandise but did not succeed. Both subjects were arrested for criminal trespass and booked at the county jail.

Days Inn, possession of drugs, dispatched to room 141 of the Day’s Inn in reference to a drug overdose. Subject had overdosed on heroin. The Subject was revived with Narcan and transported to Grandview Hospital by Butler Township Medics.

Old Springfield Road, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, vehicle believed to have been taken by registered owner’s son’s drug dealer. Vehicle was left unlocked with keys in truck.

January 27

Walmart, disorderly conduct, suspect attempted to fight several Walmart employees after being warned to stop. Crack pipe located in pocket during arrest.

Sam’s Club, deception to obtain dangerous drug, fraudulent prescription called into Sam’s Club. Subject picked up prescription and was arrested as he attempted to depart the scene.

Smashburger, theft, victim believes she left her wallet at the counter of the Smashburger restaurant and upon returning almost an hour later, she retrieved her wallet from the manager, however she states $109.00 cash is missing.

January 28

Steak n Shake, theft, Several black male juveniles entered Steak N Shake. One of the juveniles went to a nearby table and removed cash that was left on the table as a tip for the server. When confronted by the reportee, the group of juveniles fled. The juveniles were all detained and identified. The victim, a server from Steak N Shake, refused to prosecute.

Honeycutt Circle, domestic violence, domestic violence between father and son.

January 29

Speedway, receiving stolen property, initiated traffic stop on a vehicle that was an entered DWOC vehicle with a named suspect. The vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of Speedway with the named suspect driving the vehicle. The vehicle was confirmed stolen, and the suspect was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

N. Dixie @ Little York, marked lanes violation, witnessed traffic violation. Upon approach to the passenger side of the vehicle I could clearly see marijuana shake on the passenger floor board. Canine was requested and drugs seized as evidence. Operator Charged.

Persons charged or arrested

Juvenile arrest, unruly juvenile, theft without consent

Timothy J. Lytle, 26, falsification

Joshua W. Gentner, 27, failure to appear warrants (2)

William L. Spracklen, 25, theft without consent, warrant for non-suppport of dependents

Daniel A. Duncan, 33, criminal trespassing

Melisa K. Howard, 27, criminal trespassing, warrant arrest for theft

Gloria T. McCullough, 38, disorderly conduct

Demetrius M. Unger, 24, deception to obtain dangerous drug

Joshua M. Cummings, 29, driving in violation of license restriction

Kyron K. Riley, 20, endangering children warrant

Davio T. Nevins, 19, disorderly conduct

Ronald G. Rein, 31, domestic violence

Daniel W. Johnson, failure to appear warrant

Susan L. Stoops-Pace, driving under suspension, failure to reinstate, operating a vehicle without a license, receiving stolen property, warrant for driving under suspension

Jordan T. Snow, 25, marked lanes violation, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

