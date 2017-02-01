Veteran’s Museum visits Lions Club

VANDALIA — Three volunteers from the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy spoke at the January 26 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club. They described how the Museum has grown from some old uniforms in the show-window of a vacant store to the present 4000+ square foot room on the second floor of the Masonic Bldg at 107 West Main in Troy. It features personal equipment items, not including weapons, to tell the story of men and women from the Miami Valley who served in the Armed Forces from Colonial to current conflicts.

The Museum is totally funded by contributions from individuals, organizations, and grants. They are always interested in more volunteers who would work 2-8 hours per week. Hours of operation are Wednesday & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or a special tour can be scheduled. Anyone interested in more information may call Terry Purke, Curator, at 937-332-8852 or terrypurke@gmail.com.