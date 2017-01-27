Indianapolis men arrested after Rite Aid robbery, high speed chase

VANDALIA – Two Indianapolis men have been arrested in Wayne County, Indiana after they led Vandalia police on a high-speed chase after robbing the Rite Aid store at Dixie Drive and National Road.

Rashar Moncrief, 23, and Tyjuan Williams, 20, are in the Wayne County Jail being held for Vandalia police.

According to a published report on Kicks 96 Radio in Richmond, Ohio Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspects west on I-70 at speeds that, at one point, hit 118 miles per hour. Stop sticks were deployed near the state line.

The suspects then bailed out near the weigh station just west of the U.S. 35 exit. Two were caught after a short foot chase. The third suspect was found in a salt barn. One of the suspects is a juvenile.

Kicks 96 Radio in Richmond contributed to this story.

Rashar Moncrief http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Moncrief.jpg Rashar Moncrief Wayne County (IN) Sheriff Photo Tyjuan Williams http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TyjuanWilliams.jpg Tyjuan Williams Wayne County (IN) Sheriff Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.