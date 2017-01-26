Vandalia council to host informal meeting

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council has scheduled a Council Meet and Greet on Saturday, February 4 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the community room of the Vandalia Branch Library at 330 S. Dixie Drive.

Mayor Arlene Setzer said that the meeting has no agenda and is intended to be casual conversations about items that may be on the mind of citizens.

“It is important to reach out to citizens and to have conversations,” Setzer said, but City Council meetings may not always be the most convenient or best settings for people. We wanted to set apart time to have casual conversations about what citizens would like to see in Vandalia and what areas we can focus on.

“The library is a beautiful facility and convenient for people to get to so we hope they will come out and share their thoughts.”

Setzer http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Arlene-Setzer-cmyk.jpg Setzer File photo

Meet and Greet set for Feb. 4

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.