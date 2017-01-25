Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

December 31

A complainant reported that her ex boyfriend threatened to kill her via text message. The investigation continues.

January 1

Nicholas H. Poe, 29, was arrested on a warrant out of Carlisle Mayor’s Court for failure to appear on a driving under suspension charge. He was transferred to a Carlisle officer at UD Arena.

A nine year old juvenile boy was charged with two counts of domestic violence after a fight with siblings. His case was referred to the Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

James Clark, 19, of Trotwood, was cited for speeding, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia after a traffic stop. He was released.

Sarah E. Webb, 20, of Dayton, was issued a summons for theft after video showing her taking money from the register at her employer.

January 2

A complainant reported that he let a friend use his car. It became disabled and the friend had the car repaired at an undisclosed location. The friend has not returned the car and will not tell the complainant where it is. The car was entered into LEADS/NCIC as stolen.

A complainant on Poe Avenue reported that a known female stole his car while he was sleeping. The car was entered into LEADS/NCIC as stolen.

A complainant on Thoma Place reported a known suspect took $42 and a phone charger from her purse. The investigation continues.

January 3

Zachary T. Finnegan, 23, was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant. He was taken to the county jail.

Divonti L. Preston 25, was arrested for robbery after entering the Travelodge on Poe Avenue and demanding money. He was found a short time later and taken to the county jail. (A full story on this incident was published in early January.)

Brian T. Schroeder, 38, of Huber Heights, was arrested on a warrant for receiving stolen property after officers picked him up at the Clark County Jail. He was taken to the county jail.

Mackenzie N. Williams, 19, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident involving her juvenile sister. She was taken to the county jail.

A complainant reported that unknown persons damaged her vehicle while parked at the Burger King. The investigation continues.

A complainant accidentally left his wallet at the KFC and returned for it. Cash was missing from the wallet. The investigation continues.

January 4

Amanda S. King, 23, was issued a summons for drug possession after a traffic stop for speeding. A juvenile male was also arrested and transferred to the custody of Huber Heights police.

January 5

Robert C. Wetherholt, 34, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after it was towed to an auto service business for repair. Wetherholt drove the car for weeks and was in an accident.

January 6

Larry D. Nettles, 29, was arrested on a traffic warrant out of Dayton Municipal Court after an initial traffic stop for expired plates. He was taken to the county jail.

January 7

McKenna I. Spencer, 18, was issued a summons for telecommunications harassment after a complaint from her mother.

Jason M. Fleischman, 36, was issued a summons for shoplifting after attempting to steal two cans of beer at Kroger. He was also trespassed from the property.

A man said he was physically assaulted at Beau Townsend Ford. He had serious injuries and was taken by medic for treatment. The investigation continues.

Amy M. Todd, 45, of Englewood, was arrested for OVI after a stop on Airport Access Road. She was picked up by a family member.

Timothy Kniffin, 67, of Troy, was arrested for OVI after driving his car in circles at the Amvets on Brown School Road. He was also trespassed from the business.

January 8

Rodney A. Vanscoy, 44, was arrested for OVI after another driver called police to report him being unable to maintain a lane of travel. He was transported to the county jail after being unable to find someone to pick him up at the police department.

A complainant reported that her phone was taken without her consent during a party at the Hawthorne Suites. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported the theft of a purse from Oscar’s Bar and Grill. The investigation continues.

January 9

Thrifty Car Rental reported finding a loaded gun magazine in a rental car. It was placed in police property.

Police responded to the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue on the report of a deceased male. The cause of death was under investigation pending autopsy.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

