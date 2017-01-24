Board rejects library renovation bids

VANDALIA – The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education rejected all bids it received on the renovation project of the former library building on Tuesday evening. By statute, because both bids were more than 10 percent higher than the bid estimate of $500,000, the board was required to reject the bids.

The board passed a resolution declaring an “urgent necessity” that will allow the board to negotiate with both bidders to bring the project within a revised estimate of $600,000.

The Vandalia Drummer News has submitted a public records request for both bids received but they were not received in time for this edition.

According to the resolution, the roof repairs require immediate attention.

The board office is relocating to the former library building and its current building is slated for demolition as part of the agreement between the board and the Dayton Metro Library.

Board Member George Moorman seconded the motion and said the exterior of the building will be modified.

“We will be looking at the exterior finishes of the building to make it fit with the rest of our campus,” he said.

The resolution passed unanimously without discussion but was preceded by a 40-minute executive session.

The board also passed a resolution to consolidate and refinance the district’s School Improvement Refunding Bonds. Treasurer Eric Beavers said that the refunding will save approximately $521,000 in interest on the $8.8 million in bonds being refunded. Total savings to taxpayers in the district’s ongoing refunding of the original debt of $52 million will be approximately $2.3 million.

The board also approved textbooks for the Advanced Placement (AP) Spanish classes at Butler High School. The books were needed as the class was upgraded from a Spanish 4 class to the AP Spanish class.

Other actions included the approval of an out-of-state trip for the Butler Marching Band and Color Guard to attend the Bands of America Grand Nationals in Indianapolis, IN. The board also approved the Mortom Middle School eighth grade class trip to Washington, DC.

The board ended the meeting by adjourning to executive session to discuss personnel matters. No action was expected.

The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education was honored on Tuesday night as part of School Board Recognition month. Pictured left to right are Bob Cupp, Rodney Washburn, George Moorman, Bruce Sucher, and Mary Kilsheimer. Butler High School was recently named to the Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Roll, one of only 32 districts in Ohio to receive the designation. Pictured left to right are Vice Principal Matthew (Buck) Williamson, National Honor Society Vice President Jordan Green, National Honor Society President Alex Wenclewicz, and Principal Thomas Luebbe.

