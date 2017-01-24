Troop 307 distributes food

VANDALIA — Members of Troop 307, from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vandalia recently worked on a service project to assist With God’s Grace, a regional non-profit mobile food pantry ministry. Since last summer, With God’s Grace ministry has used Vandalia Village apartment complex as one of several of their monthly distribution sites.

Last week, Troop 307 helped With God’s Grace distribute products or carry food and other goods for ministry recipients. Through the evening, about 150 families and 450 persons received assistance. This was the first time the troop has helped this mobile food pantry and they earned over 63 service hours for tonight’s work. Troop leaders are hoping to assist With God’s Grace ministry on a regular basis in the Vandalia area.

For more information about With God’s Grace, contact Nicole Adkins at (937) 39704124 or visit their website www.withgodsgracepantry.org.

