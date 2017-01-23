Company pulls Township apartment proposal

BUTLER TWP. — Spire Development and Fairfield Homes, Inc. have pulled their rezoning request from the Butler Township Trustees’ agenda.

The issue was set for consideration on Monday, but a revised agenda sent out on Monday afternoon indicated the applicant had withdrawn the reqest. The project was a proposal for a 60-unit multi-family development that will be located at 7919 and 7929 N. Dixie Drive just south of Dayton Memorial Park.

The property would have consisted of 44 townhomes and 16 flats containing a mix of one, two, and three bedroom rental units with rental rates from $600-900 monthly.

The issue was tabled at the Jan. 9 meeting because Trustee Nick Brusky was unable to attend. Brusky has since resigned. Trustee Mike Lang had expressed several reservations about the project. It was unclear where Trustee Joe Flanagan stood on the proposal.

