Brusky to resign as Butler Township Trustee

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story referred to a “committee of five” who would have an opportunity to appoint a replacement if the two remaining trustees could not agree on an appointee. After receiving clarification from the Board of Elections, the committe of five does not apply to this situation.

BUTLER TWP. – Butler Township Trustee Nick Brusky will resign effective at noon on Friday, January 20.

Brusky sent an email and resignation letter to fellow trustees and Butler Township Administrator Erika Vogel late Wednesday night.

“I will be shortly taking a job with the Federal Government that will require me to resign my position as trustee,” Brusky wrote in the email. “I’m thankful to serve the residents of our great Township.”

Brusky was elected in 2013 along with Trustee Mike Lang. He would have been up for reelection in November.

Under Ohio law, Trustees Lang and Joe Flanagan have 30 days to appoint a trustee to fill the remainder of Brusky’s term. If they cannot agree on a replacement, the appointment would fall to Montgomery County Probate Judge Alice O. McCollum.

In his email, Brusky appeals to Flanagan and Lang to come to agreement on a replacement.

“While we as a board may have had some disagreements in the past I believe that our work to find a long term solution for funding our Police Department budget through the passage of the levy was a strong unifying force within our community,” wrote Brusky. “I encourage both of you to maintain this unity by seeking a consensus candidate when appointing my replacement.”

He encouraged them to consider that members of the township’s Budget Review Committee “may be helpful in vetting your next Trustee.”

The Vandalia Drummer News will follow up this story with reaction to Brusky’s resignation as well as how possible candidates will be solicited.

The trustees hold their next regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

Brusky http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Nick-Brusky-2.jpeg Brusky

Brusky will take position in Trump Administration

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

