Community Calendar

Vandalia offers Christmas Tree recycling

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Parks and Recreation and Public Works Departments are offering Vandalia residents free recycling of their Christmas trees. Residents can drop off their trees at the Sports Complex beginning December 26 and ending January 20. Regular curb service for disposal of trees will begin the first week of January.

GriefShare meetings begin at library

VANDALIA — There will be a GriefShare session offered at the new Vandalia Library Community room weekly, beginning Wednesday, February 1 from 7-9 p.m. Grief Share is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. If you are currently experiencing grief from the loss of a loved one, you are welcome to join us for this session of Grief Share. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone. For more information contact Pastor Kevin Cordner at Christian Life Center by calling 898-8811 ext. 237 or email kcordner@clcdayton.org.

Smith Planetarium to explore going to Mars

VANDALIA — Free shows are offered on the second Saturday of the month during the school year at the Smith Middle School Planetarium. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the community. Seating is on a first come-first served basis. The February show will be held on January 11 and will explore if going to Mars is for real.

Great Opportunity for Married Couples

VANDALIA — Whether you want to reignite, strengthen, or rebuild your marriage, re|engage is a safe place for couples to reconnect and build deeper relationships with other couples. Re|engage enriches marriages by helping couples move toward oneness through stories of grace, teaching, and small group interaction. Re|engage groups meet on Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. starting on January 4, 2017 at FBC Vandalia. The cost is $35 per couple and includes workbooks. You can register online for re|engage at www.fbcvandalia.net (click on REGISTRATION) or call the church office at 937-898-3801.

Butler Class of 1967 organizing reunion

VANDALIA — Members of the Butler High School Class of 1967 are beginning to plan a 50th class reunion. Organizers are currently seeking contact information from graduates, relatives, and friends and request information be sent to vbreunion67@gmail.com. More details on the reunion will be released as planning continues.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Bereavement Group meets at Good Sam North

ENGLEWOOD – A free bereavement support group for any adult in the community who has lost a loved one takes place at Good Samaritan North health Center most Tuesday evenings of the year. A new six-week session will begin January 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. This group is facilitated by trained chaplains from Good Samaritan Hospital. It focuses on learning about the grief process, as well as sharing your own experiences and listening to others as they share theirs.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects. The program topic at the Jan. 26 meeting will be on the Veteran’s Museum in Troy.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Speakers in January include Steve Reed on longterm care on January 10, Vandalia City Manager Jon Crusey on January 17, Jeff Hoagland, President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition on January 24, and Megan Reinhart on January 31. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

Vandalia Toastmasters meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — Would you like to be a better speaker and a more effective leader? Vandalia Toastmasters provides a mutually supportive and positive learning environment where you have the opportunity to develop and practice communication and leadership skills. The club meets at 7:00 on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Vandalia Justice Center at 245 James Bohanan Dr., Vandalia OH, 54377. phone: 937-656-2524. Guest are welcome.

Mothers groups meet in Vandalia

VANDALIA — MOPS and MOMS Next meetings offer community and mothering support to mothers of children age birth through six. MOPS and MOMS Next meetings are held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vandalia (122 W. National Rd. in Vandalia next to Rite Aid) on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of each month from 6 – 8:15 p.m. Childcare is provided (please RSVP prior to attending to ensure enough childcare workers are available). Every mother is welcomed (working, stay-at-home, married, single, and expectant moms). For more information call Kim LaBianco at 454-9430 or send an e-mail to mopsstjohns@gmail.com.

TOPS meets in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a weight loss Support Group. Our meetings are on Mondays at the Zion Lutheran Church at 11 N. 3rd St. Tipp City. Entrance is on the west corner of the building. Please see the signs. We meet in the basement. Weigh in is from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and our meetings are from 6-7 p.m. For further information please call Ursula at 335-9721 or email her at Gupie34@Yahoo.com.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Calendar-1.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@civitasmedia.com.

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@civitasmedia.com.