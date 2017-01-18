Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

December 23

Tyler S. Killingsworth, 19, was cited for for possession of marijuana after a stop on Westhafer Road.

Hannah L. Berry, 28, was cited for criminal damaging after an incident on Peters Pike.

Britaney Kirchgessner, 24, was issued a summons for theft after she allegedly taking packages delivered to an address on Fitchland Dr. She was already in custody of the Clark County Jail on unrelated charges.

December 24

William R. Howell, Jr., 55, was issued a summons for theft after allegedly stealing a can of beer from the Speedway on E. National Road.

Nikole E. Shelley, 34, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for disorderly conduct out of Vandalia Municipal Court after officers responded to an address on Kirkwood Dr. on a disturbance call. She was taken to the county jail.

December 25

Police investigated a domestic violence incident on Grosbeck St. The suspect left before police arrived. The investigation continues.

Willie J. Polk, 32, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on W. Alkaline Springs Road. He was taken to the county jail.

Amadi R. WIlliams, 20, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Timberlake Dr. and was taken to the county jail. Malik R. Mayfield, 19, was issued a summons for criminal damaging after damaging a vehicle arising from the same incident.

Officers investigated a domestic violence incident on Bright Ave. but the suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. The investigation continues.

December 26

Christopher Yaeger, 39, was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for probation violation on an original charge of larceny. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

A resident on Pool Avenue reported that someone entered his residence and stole several items. The investigation continues.

Officers assisted the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in stopping a vehicle they were pursuing by placing stop sticks. The vehicle was stopped at Dixie Dr. and Sudachi Dr. by the Miami County Deputies.

A resident on Thoma Pl. reported that her purse was stolen from her apartment. The investigation continues.

December 27

A patron at Red Robin restaurant reported that a window was broken out of his vehicle and a $10 bill stolen. The investigation continues.

Corey D. Reynolds, 31, was cited for possession of marijuana after officers were called to an address on Tionda Dr.

A vehicle parked at Beau Townsend Ford was broken into and an after-market radio was stolen. The investigation continues.

December 28

A resident on Cornish Dr. reported that someone used her credit card to purchase items fraudulently. The investigation continues.

An adult male was transported to Grandview Hospital due to his mental status after an incident at ViaQuest on Poe Ave. Criminal charges were to be presented to prosecutors.

December 29

James E. Rosenfeld, 28, was arrested on a felony warrant for probation violation on a drug charge. He was taken to the county jail.

Kyle P. Noble, 27, of Vicksburg, Michigan, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after a stop on Poe Ave.

A resident on Ashbury Farms Dr. reported receiving a suspected fraudulent check for a Partylite order. The investigation continues.

A resident on Donora Dr. reported identity fraud. The investigation continues.

December 30

Andrew G. Hopper, 26, at large, was issued a summons for theft after running up a tab at Oscar’s Bar and being unable to pay it.

A 35-year old male was arrested for sexually assaulting his biological daughter. His identity is not being revealed by the Vandalia Drummer News in order to protect the identity of the victim.

An Ohio State Trooper brought Joshua Harmon, 26, of Dayton, to the police department for an intoxilyzer test. He tested .215 and .213 BAC and left in the custody of the trooper.

A resident on Allanhurst Ave. reported items taken from a vehicle. The investigation continues.

December 31

Matthew S. Irvin, 44, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Grosbeck St. He was taken to the county jail.

An Ohio State Trooper brought Angela Belcher, 36, of Urbana, to the police department for an intoxilyzer test. She tested .216% BAC and remained in the custody of the trooper.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

