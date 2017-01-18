Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

January 9

N. Dixie Dr., forgery, Subject paid for gas using a $20 bill that was determined to be counterfeit. Clerk notified the subject, who then paid with a genuine bill. The subject said she got the bill from a restaurant. No evidence of intent to commit a crime by the subject.

Walmart, theft, Victim placed his cell phone on the edge of a display while working at Walmart. White male and female suspects picked up phone and departed the store with it.

January 10

Motel 6, possession of drug abuse instruments, Responded to hotel after an overdose to speak with occupants of room. Registered owner gave consent for search of room. Four hypodermic needles were found in the ceiling vent, and several caps of heroin were placed in a mountain dew can to dissolve in the remaining liquid. Registered guest was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, and liquid sent to lab for drug results.

Painted Turtle Dr., theft, Employees left 2 chain saws on the street near their work trucks, and when they returned, the chain saws were gone.

Abraham Court, theft of motor vehicle, Owner’s son left vehicle in the driveway running with the keys inside the vehicle. When he returned five minutes later, the vehicle was gone.

January 11

Walmart, theft, Intoxicated suspect was screaming and yelling through the business while consuming an alcoholic beverage and chips that he did not pay for. The suspect did not make any attempts to pay for the said merchandise.

South Sunny Ridge Road, assault, Boyfriend/girlfriend with child in common were in a verbal domestic dispute, and in the process of the dispute, the girlfriend’s brother and boyfriend got into a physical altercation.

Malina Ave., disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, Juvenile sent explicit photos of himself across the Internet.

Old Springfield Road, breaking and entering, Known subject forcibly entered garage and damaged doors.

January 12

Walmart, criminal trespassing, Suspect entered the property of Walmart after having been previously been given written notice not to come back to the property.

Walmart, theft, Victim advised that the 4 hub caps were stolen off his vehicle while at Walmart. Video footage later showed that the hub caps were already stolen prior to the vehicle being at Walmart. Actual location of the offense is unknown.

Days Inn, failure to comply/fleeing or eluding, Dispatched to Days Inn for a theft from a vehicle. Vehicle had left area with stolen items. I located vehicle on Downing Street. Suspect vehicle attempted to ram officer when we tried to stop the vehicle. Vehicle then fled the area, drove in grass behind Two Rivers church, and returned to Little York Road. Pursuit ensued on Little York Road heading eastbound into Huber Heights, and vehicle crashed at Little York Road and Rip Rap road after tire deflation devices were deployed by Huber Heights PD. Foot chase ensued and male suspect was captured. Stolen merchandise recovered from vehicle, stolen plates were located on vehicle, and vehicle was found to have been stolen from Vandalia.

Silver Rock Ave, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Suspect stole his girlfriend’s vehicle after having an argument and crashed the vehicle and fled the crash.

January 13

Days Inn, theft, Between 01/07/17 and 01/11/17, victim reported that items were stolen out of his vehicle and his driver’s side door lock was damaged.

Walmart, assault, Suspect entered Walmart and assaulted a Walmart associate. The suspect then picked up the victim’s cellular telephone and threw it causing damage to the phone. The suspect was arrested and booked in the county jail for the assault.

Kershner Road, OVI, OVI suspect westbound on Kershner Road left the road to the left at 2201, struck two out-buildings, and struck a tree. Suspect was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control.

January 14

N. Dixie @ Benchwood Road, Intoxicated female located at the intersection of North Dixie Drive/Benchwood Road. Female unsure where she was at or how she got there. Female had various injuries on her person.

January 15

Art Van Atta Park, possession of drugs, Responded to Art Van Atta park for an overdose. Vandalia PD was already on scene, advised that the subject was alert and talking. Subject admitted to using heroin and had 3 capsules of heroin and a hypodermic syringe on him.

Abraham Court, criminal damaging, Between January 14, 2017, at 2300 hours and January 15, 2017 at 1334 hours, someone stabbed the sidewall of both the front and rear right side tires attached to the victim’s vehicle.

Persons charged or arrested

Michael S. Wheeler, 30, possession of drug abuse instruments

Jeffry S. Burdick, 37, theft, disorderly conduct

Michelle L. Kelly, 29, warrant arrest for driving under suspension, criminal trespassing

Bobby L. Clifford, 41, felonious assault, failure to comply/fleeing eluding, criminal damaging, theft without consent, receiving stolen property

Chelsea N. Jones, 25, warrant arrest for driving under suspension

Jhon’nae D. Smith, 19, assault, criminal damaging

Curtis W. Jones, 26, OVI, failure to control

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ButlerPolice-2.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.