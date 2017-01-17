Histoical Society celebrates 40 years

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council honored the members of the Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler on its 40th anniversary during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Society President Joe Dranschak accepted a proclamation from Mayor Arlene Setzer who declared Tuesday, Jan. 24 as Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler Day to mark the date the Society was formed.

“The Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler has been an integral member of the Vandalia community for 40 years, providing valuable educational resources while maintaining an archive of photographs and artifacts chronicling the history of the creation, development and growth of our community,” said Setzer.

Full meeting video can be found here:

In other action, the council approved a preliminary Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the former Morton Middle School site.

According to City Manager Jon Crusey’s explanation, development of this site is limited to the following uses: administrative, business or professional offices, professional services, daycare, retail, hotel, multi-family (provided however all multi-family, retail and hotel combined shall be limited to approximately 30% of the acreage of the property not directly abutting US 40). The proposal is for the development of an office park with six buildings in multiple phases.

Council denied an ordinance to rezone the property at 9375 Dog Leg Road from Highway Business to Industrial. The rezoning was requested to to allow for the future expansion of the existing self-storage business at the site. The denial was based on advice from the city’s Law Director that since it was always understood by council and the applicant that the expansion was planned in the future, and since council was not opposed to the expansion, it seemed unnecessary for the owner to go through the zoning process. Instead, the may expand as a continuation of the existing conditional use.

Council also denied a changeable copy wall sign request by the Speedway at 229 E. National Road. Speedway’s original sign had to be removed last year due to an auto accident that damaged the sign.

In other action, council approved:

The purchase of a rough mower for the Parks and Recreation Department from Century Equipment of Cincinnati at the Ohio state bid price of $57,718.81.

The purchase of another mower for the Parks and Recreation Department from Century Equipment of Cincinnati at the Ohio state bid price of $31,209.53.

The purchase of support and software renewal for firewall and email filtering support to Cadre of Cincinnati in the amount of $10,306.96.

The purchase of ten mobile radios for the Vandalia Division of Police from Motorola Solutions through P & R Communications in the amount of $42,447.70.

The purchase of two police patrol vehicles for the Division of Police from Beau Townsend Ford in the amount of $66,538 and an unmarked sedan vehicle in the amount of $23,380 also from Beau Townsend Ford.

A resolution consenting to bridge inspection services for the city’s nine bridges from the Ohio Department of Transportation at no cost to the city.

The purchase of a heavy duty medic vehicle for the Fire Division from Horton Emergency Vehicles in the amount of $234,742.82.

Approved a variance at 270 N. Dixie Drive from the city’s off-street parking requirements. The variance will allow the establishment of a martial arts/karate studio. The studio has reached an agreement with the Masonic Temple for use of additional parking spaces.

After the regular business meeting, council adjourned into an executive session to discuss the performance evaluation of City Manager Jon Crusey. Crusey’s current contract expires April 20. Under the terms of the contract, council must inform him within 90 days of expiration if they do not intend to renew the agreement.

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, February 6 at 7 p.m. A study session will be held prior to the meeting at a time to be announced.

Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer presented a proclamation to Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler President Joe Dranschak and members of the society commemorating their 40th anniversary during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_HSVB.jpegVandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer presented a proclamation to Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler President Joe Dranschak and members of the society commemorating their 40th anniversary during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media

Vandalia City Council has busy agenda

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com