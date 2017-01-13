Vandalia City Council to hold retreat

VANDALIA – The Vandalia City Council will hold a council retreat on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon in the community room of the Justice Center located at 245 Bohnan Drive.

The purpose if the retreat is to discuss various operational items, including a finance department overview of finance/accounting, income tax and utility billing; income tax collection – civil versus criminal enforcement; variance standards; an ordinance for 9375 Dog Leg Road (Treasure Chest Storage Condos) rezoning from highway business (HB) to industrial (I); Public Works site; funding alternatives for Airport Access Road/Bridge; community development plan/update; involvement with state legislatures – centralized tax collection updates from Ohio Municipal League – mailing list; Cassel Road; board and commissions recognition program; sign code review; audit A/V needs in council chambers – 16 year old technology; the future of the old GM Property at Northwoods.

The retreat is open to the public.

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_VandaliaLogo-2.jpg

Jan. 14 retreat to cover wide range of topics