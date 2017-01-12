Vandalia Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

VANDALIA – The Vandalia Division of Police is offering citizens an opportunity to take an inside look at police work in Vandalia. The division is offering a limited number of seats for a Citizens Police Academy (CPA).

The CPA is an instructional program designed to provide Vandalia citizens with an understanding of the science and art of policing. The comprehensive program is designed to provide information on the law enforcement profession and its government principles.

The CPA will introduce citizens to a number of current law enforcement issues and the latest Vandalia Division of Police procedures. It is not our intention to train citizens to take police action or perform law enforcement duties, but to provide them with an overview of how a police department operates. An optional ride-along and tour of police facilities is included in the program. Training is provided by police officers and civilians that have experience in the related subject areas.

The CPA is offered in the evening over a ten week consecutive week period, with classes once per week. Classes begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. There may be times where the class may be longer depending on the topic that week. The academy will be held March 8, 2017 through May 10, 2017.

Applications must be submitted by February 21, 2017. Applications can be picked up at the Vandalia Police Department or downloaded here. The Citizens Police Academy is free. Applicants must be 18 years old.

Please return the completed application to the Vandalia Division of Police by mail, fax or in person and address it to Officer Douglas Nagel. Mail applications should be addressed to the Vandalia Division of Police, Attention Officer Holly Estepp, 245 James Bohanan Memorial Drive, Vandalia, Ohio 45377.

Reach Vandalia Crime Prevention Officer Holly Estepp at (937) 415-2272, by e-mail at dnagel@vandaliaohio.org, or fax 937-898-5040.

