Beau Townsend Ford, Parks and Recreation strengthen partnership

VANDALIA – Beau Townsend Ford and Lincoln is extending its long-term sponsorship of the Vandalia Recreation Center (VRC) with a new five-year agreement. The local dealership has been a sponsor at the VRC since the facility’s opening in 2001. A large window in the facility’s lobby was recently fitted with a full-sized graphic decal that features the Beau Townsend logo along with various aspects of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Larry Taylor, General Partner of the Beau Townsend dealerships, said his decision to continue sponsoring Vandalia Parks and Recreation was an easy one to make.

“I do it for the citizens of Vandalia,” he explained. “I respect what the Parks and Rec Department represents and I think the facilities, programs and services provided are vital to our community.”

“I am fortunate and grateful to be in a position to help our community thrive,” he added.

“Relationships such as the one with Beau Townsend Ford & Lincoln is one way we have been able to keep membership fees at an affordable rate for years,” said Steve Clark, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Larry has been a staunch supporter of the Department for years as a committed member of the Parks & Rec Advisory Board and through his generous donations.”

Beau Townsend Auto Group has 214 employees in Vandalia and is proud to be locally owned. The dealership actively supports the Vandalia community as well as the Miami Valley.

In an effort to forge relationships with local businesses and to help keep fees affordable, the Parks and Rec Department is seeking additional sponsors in various areas. For more information contact Jeff Kreill at 415-2339.

Vandalia Parks and Recreation Director Steve Clark and Larry Taylor, owner of Beau Townsend Ford, stand in front of the updated window at the Vandalia Recreation Center. City of Vandalia photo