Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

December 17

A resident on Winding Hollow Trail reported that she was scammed out of money by a person saying she was eligible for grant money but needed to send a processing fee via Western Union. The investigation continues.

A person reported that their wallet was stolen at the Flying J. Surveillance video showed a female picking up the wallet after the victim dropped it. The investigation continues.

Matthew C. Ellis, 35, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested on a probation violation warrant out of Houston, Texas. He was taken to the county jail.

A resident at Hearth and Home assaulted a nurse who declined to file charges. The patient was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital due to an illness.

A resident on E. Alkaline Springs Road reported items stolen from her apartment. The investigation continues.

Nikole E. Sheley, 34, was cited for persistent disorderly conduct after an incident on Kirkwood Dr. She was released to her father.

December 18

After investigating a suspicious suspects call at an apartment building on Tionda Dr., Amanda L. Peterson, 27, was cited for possession of marijuana.

A local church reported that a man who had called looking for assistance began talking about killing people. He was transported to Grandview Hospital for an emergency admission and mental evaluation.

Kyle Carpenter, 28, of Fairborn, was arrested for OVI after being found passed out in the driver’s seat of his car on Poe Avenue. He was released to his girlfriend.

December 19

Christopher L. Miller, 33, of Dayton, was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant after a business check of license plates at the Knights Inn. He was also charged with resisting arrest. He was taken to the county jail.

A resident on Thoma Place was taken to Grandview Hospital for an emergency mental admission after police received a call from a concerned family member.

A resident on Falls Creek Dr. reported an unknown person attempted to break into their vehicle. The investigation continues.

Tyrone L. Shazier, 49, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Halifaz Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

December 20

A victim reported that an unknown person entered the All Seal building on Poe Ave. and stole credit cards from her purse and then used them at various merchants in several counties. The investigation continues.

December 21

A resident on Tionda Dr. reported the theft of two packages delivered by UPS. The investigation continues.

A resident on Buttercup Ave. reported the theft of a package delivered by the postal service. The investigation continues.

An employee at General Pet Supply on Poe Avenue found both driver’s side windows broken and several items stolen from her vehicle. The investigation continues.

A resident on Foley Dr. reported that an unknown person stole is Apple iPad. The investigation continues.

December 22

Nicholas Hyslop, 26, of St. Paris, was arrested for felony OVI after a stop E. National Road and I-75. Hyslop has a previous felony OVI conviction in Clark County and three other OVI convictions since 2013 in Clark and Champaign Counties. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

A business owner on S. Dixie Dr. reported that a suspect wrote a check for clothing in September that was returned for non-sufficient funds. The investigation continues.

Greg A. McIntosh, 23, of Trotwood, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Continental Court. He was taken to the county jail.

A complainant reported that two suspects distracted her at Kroger and stole her wallet from her purse. The investigation continues.

December 23

Jennifer Auxier, 40, of Englewood, was arrested for OVI on E. National Road following a crash at Foley Dr. and National Road. She was released to a sober friend.

A resident on Inverness Ave. reported that an unknown person attempted to steal items from her vehicle. The investigation continues.

December 24

Jess R. Allen, 53, was arrested for failure to appear on a traffic offense on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court. He was taken to the county jail.

While investigating a child neglect case with Children’s Services, officers found Sarah M. Merry, 38, to have a warrant out of Warren County for child neglect. She was transported to UD Arena for transfer a Warren County Deputy Sheriff.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

