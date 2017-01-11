Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

January 2

N. Dixie Drive, burglary, Unknown subject(s) broke out siding glass door window, entered residence.

N. Dixie Drive, criminal mischief, Unknown subject(s) broke out siding glass door window, entered residence.

Frederick Pike, violation of protection order, victim reported that the subject of a protection order had violated the protection order. I went to the suspect’s home, arrested the suspect, and transported her to the jail.

January 3

Keeneland Dr., theft, victim reported that unknown suspect had stolen the wheelbarrow use to put trash out by the curb.

Walmart, theft, mutual combative fight occurred at Walmart.

January 4

Peters Pike, violation of protection order, known subject violating the terms and conditions of a protection order. Charge refused by prosecutor.

America’s Best Value Inn, criminal damaging, a known guest came into the lobby and destroyed two flat screen monitors in an attempt to get charged with a crime to go to jail. It was later determined that subject was suffering from a mental illness and was ultimately transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

January 5

Willow Ridge Dr., disorderly conduct/intoxication, highly intoxicated female attempting to get into homes on Willowridge. Vehicle parked in middle of roadway.

U.S. 40, OVI, suspect operated a vehicle in the parking lot of Spitfire while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

January 6

N. Dixie Dr., arson, the reportee reported that a car was on fire but was able to extinguish it. An examination of the car located gasoline inside the interior of the car.

January 8

Miller Lane, rape (not charged), responded to Extended Stay America for a telephone harassment complaint. I spoke with the General Manager who advised that a third party caller contacted the hotel and stated that a male raped another male in September 2016. Third party caller provided suspect name but would not provide any other information or details. Investigation revealed that no sexual assault occurred and no charges were filed.

Cracker Barrel, theft, victim dined at the Cracker Barrel. Victim finished meal and departed table to pay tab. Victim left phone at table. Victim returned to table, and the phone was gone.

Walmart, theft, suspect shoplifted $1292.36 in property from Walmart. While being searched incident to her arrest, suspect possessed a schedule 2 controlled substance. Suspect was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Persons charged or arrested

Damon L. Glenn, 41, warrant arrest for theft

Cynthia M. Smith, 33, violation of a protection order

Brook A. Zwiesler, 22, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Ryan C. Essex, 25, OVI

Scott M. Ballard, 41, theft

Seanae K. Banks, 19, theft, possession of drugs

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

