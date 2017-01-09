Trustees table rezoning for apartment complex

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees delayed action on a rezoning of property on N. Dixie that would have cleared the way for a 60-unit multi-family development at 7919 and 7929 N. Dixie Drive just south of Dayton Memorial Park on Monday night.

Trustee Nick Brusky informed the administration that he would be absent from the meeting late Monday afternoon. The trustees had set a public hearing on the proposal and several residents came to the meeting to hear about the development proposal.

The proposal was the only significant item on the trustee’s agenda. Due to the item being tabled, the meeting was adjourned less than five minutes after it started.

When asked when Brusky notified fellow trustees he would not be at the meeting, Trustee Mike Lang replied “on our way here.” No further explanation was given for Brusky’s absence.

Spire Development and Fairfield Homes, Inc., Columbus-based developers, are proposing to begin to build the rental community beginning in Spring 2018 for completion in Spring 2019.

The property will consist of 44 townhomes and 16 flats containing a mix of one, two, and three bedroom rental units with rental rates from $600-900 monthly.

The trustees will discuss the rezoning and hold a public hearing at its next regular meeting on January 23, 2016.

In other action, the trustees approved the Township Highway Highway System Mileage Certification as certified by the Montgomery County Engineer. The trustees accepted the 44.672 lane miles certified by the Engineer’s office.

The trustees also approved the documents for the township’s electrical aggregation to be filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) which will allow the program to solicit bids.

The Butler Township Trustees will hold their next regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Drawing-1-1.jpg Photo taken from PUD application http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Drawing-2-1.jpg Photo taken from PUD application

Public hearing rescheduled to Jan. 23

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

