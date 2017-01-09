Vandalia man faces life in prison for child rape

VANDALIA – A Vandalia man faces life in prison after being indicted on 15 felony counts related to sexual contact with two close relatives.

The Vandalia Drummer News has decided not to name the charged man due to the victim being a close relative. It is likely the victim’s identity would be revealed if the suspect is named.

The man, 34, has been indicted for one count of rape of a victim under 10, three counts of rape of a victim under 13, one count of rape by force, five counts of gross sexual imposition on a victim under 13, two counts of gross sexual imposition by force, and one count each of sexual battery, attempted rape by force, and attempted sexual battery.

The man is in the Montgomery County Jail. Bail has been set at $100,000 by Vandalia Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Heck when he was arrested on Dec. 30. He will be arraigned on Thursday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy N. O’Connell.

According to the police incident report, a teen aged girl related to the suspect alleged that he has “sexually touched” her on numerous occasions since 2008 but was unsure how many times the assaults have occurred. The alleged victim told police that she acted as if she was asleep during the assaults.

The victim stated she believed most of the assaults occurred while the alleged perpetrator was drunk.

