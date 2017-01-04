Multi-family development proposed for Butler Township

BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township officials are considering a proposal for a 60-unit multi-family development that will be located at 7919 and 7929 N. Dixie Drive just south of Dayton Memorial Park.

Spire Development and Fairfield Homes, Inc., Columbus-based developers, are proposing to begin to build the rental community beginning in Spring 2018 for completion in Spring 2019.

The property will consist of 44 townhomes and 16 flats containing a mix of one, two, and three bedroom rental units with rental rates from $600-900 monthly.

The developers will hold a community meeting on January 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Township Hall, 3780 Little York Road, to answer any questions prior to the Trustees public hearing on January 9, 2016 at 7 p.m.

Informational meeting set for Jan. 4, public hearing Jan. 9

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

