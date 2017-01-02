Vandalia seeks seasonal employees

VANDALIA – If you are dependable, hardworking and enjoy serving others, the City of Vandalia would like to hear from you! Through February 17, 2017, Vandalia is recruiting part time and summer seasonal employees for the areas of Parks and Recreation, Facilities Maintenance, Public Works and Cassel Hills Golf Course and Swimming Pool. Additionally, the Vandalia Fire Department welcomes part time applications year-round.

Applicants should click here to fill out a profile and submit it by Feb. 17.

The City will NOT be holding an on-site Job Fair at the Rec Center in 2017.

Part-time, 2017 SEASONAL (Summer/Early Fall only) positions that may be available in the Parks and Recreation and Public Works Departments and at Cassel Hills Golf Course include the following:

Ages 14 and older: Youth Sport Official, Sports Complex Concessionaire

Ages 15 and older: Cassel Hills Pool Lifeguard (requires certification), Swim Lesson Aide, CHP Front Desk Attendant

Ages 16 and older: Swim Lesson Instructor, Pool Maintenance, Park/Facility Maintenance, Golf Maintenance, Golf Course Operations

Ages 18 and older: Summer Camp Counselor, Part Time Public Works Technician

Ages 19 and older: Golf Snack Bar Attendant (age 21 preferred)

Part-time, year-round positions available periodically at the Vandalia Rec Center, in our Facilities Maintenance and Fire Divisions include jobs like the following:

Ages 15 and older: Climbing Wall, Swim Lesson Aide, Lifeguard (requires certification) and Fitness Center Attendant,

Ages 16 and older: Birthday Party Attendant, Childcare Attendant, Buildings Custodial, Swim Lesson Instructor, Gymnasium Attendant

Ages 17 and older: VRC Front Desk Attendant

Ages 18 and older: Aerobics & Fitness Instructor (requires certification), Facility Coordinator, VRC Custodial, and Fire and EMS staff (certification required).

Prospective candidates must complete our Candidate Profile, available on the Vandalia website, www.vandaliaohio.org, at the Vandalia Rec Center or at the Vandalia Municipal Building. Completed forms must be mailed or delivered to the City of Vandalia—attention City Manager’s Office, 333 James Bohanan Memorial Drive, Vandalia, OH 45377 or emailed to jtrick@vandaliaohio.org. Deadline for profile submission is February 17, 2017, 10 p.m. Candidates who apply by February 17 will be considered before any late applicants.

