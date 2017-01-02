Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

December 20

Walmart, theft, Two adult females selected items from the shelves, concealed them in empty purses, and exited the store past the last point of sale without making any attempt to pay for the items. Both suspects were charged with theft and criminal tools and were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Miller Lane RTA stop, robbery, Victim stated he was at the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus stop located adjacent to 7125 Miller Lane, when he was approached by an unknown black male who stated that he had a gun and demanded money from the victim. The victim gave the suspect money and the suspect departed on foot towards America’s Best Value Inn. The victim could not provide any description other than a black male. A review of the security camera footage at America’s Best Value Inn failed to capture the robbery or any flight of anyone running towards the hotel.

December 21

Benchwood Road, theft, Complainant reported his bank card was stolen and fraudulent charges were made with it.

Autumn Ridge Ct., physical control of vehicle while under the influence, Call came out as unintentional overdose. Upon arrival, found suspect behind wheel, car in park, ignition off, and the keys in the ignition. Subject admitted to smoking marijuana to me and admitted to snorting Xanax to medics. Suspect taken to Grandview Hospital and served with a summons for physical control.

December 22

Walmart, theft, on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, an employee took money from the cash register drawer and concealed it in his pocket. On Thursday, December 22, 2016, the employee admitted to his actions and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Residence Inn, theft, Complainant advised that she was currently staying at Residence Inn for three months, and she had her mail forwarded to the hotel. Complainant stated that she was supposed to receive her mail on 12/16/16 but never received her mail.

I-75 @ Benchwood Road, failure to comply/fleeing and eluding, Suspect fled from a traffic stop after a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle using lights and siren.

December 24

Frederick Pike @ National Road, possession of drugs, Responded to National Road and Frederick Pike on an unconscious unknown. While enroute, dispatch advised that two subjects were not breathing. On arrival, two subjects had overdosed on heroin and five heroin capsules were located inside the vehicle on the passenger side.

December 26

Peters Pike, burglary, House was broken into overnight when no one was home and several items were taken.

UDF, criminal trespass, Known subject was in the parking lot of 8733 North Dixie Drive after being trespassed on April 15, 2016.

December 27

O’Charley’s, theft, Vehicle window broken out, and purses and personal items stolen.

December 28

Cracker Barrel, theft of motor vehicle, Unlocked vehicle stolen from parking lot overnight.

December 29

Miller Lane, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, Initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle using my lights and sirens. The vehicle came to a complete stop. Ordered the driver out of vehicle and he refused to exit the vehicle. The passenger exited the vehicle and the vehicle then fled from the traffic stop.

December 30

Walmart, theft, Victim is employee and left cell phone in bathroom on accident. Another employee is the only other person who was in the bathroom in between the time period where she went into bathroom and realized phone was missing.

Fairfield Inn, theft of motor vehicle, Recovered stolen vehicle that had a stolen license plate displayed on the rear of the vehicle.

Fairfield Inn, theft, Vehicle stolen on December 28, 2016 and recovered on December 30, 2016. When vehicle was recovered, the license plates were missing from the vehicle.

Walmart, theft without consent, theft of cash from cash register.

Frederick Pike @ Philadelphia Dr., OVI, Stopped vehicle for marked lanes violation, driver was found to be impaired.

December 31

Boot Country, Maxton Road, theft, Responded to Boot Country for a theft that occurred on December 27, 2016. Suspect switched out old boots for new boots and exited the store without paying for the merchandise.

Fazoli’s, theft of motor vehicle, Responded to the Butler Township Police Department on a auto theft complaint. Complainant stated that he left his vehicle at work overnight and when he returned, vehicle was gone. Complainant provided three possible suspect names.

Red Roof Inn, theft, Victim checked out of hotel room and inadvertently left behind a pair of gold earrings. Upon returning to hotel earrings were gone.

Taco Bell, theft, Responded to Taco Bell for an employee theft. Manager advised that employee stole money from the cash till while counting down his drawer.

Comfort Inn, telecommunications harassment, Ex-boyfriend calling repeatedly, sometimes not saying anything, sometimes making threats.

January 1

Game Stop, theft, Three subjects entered the GameStop, moments later the three ran out of the store with merchandise making no attempt to pay.

Golden Corral, theft, van door handle punched out and tools stolen.

Persons arrested or charged

Amanda D. Nelson, 32, possession of criminal tools, theft

Amy N. Tisdale, 31, possession of criminal tools, theft

David R. Wine, 40, warrant arrest for driving while under the influence

Donald J. Parrish, 31, operating vehicle without license

Matthew J. Weigel, 19, physical control of vehicle under the influence

Ronald L. Schmidt, 62, criminal trespassing

Juvenile warrant arrest for unruly juvenile

Lindsay B. Maio, 36, warrant arrest for OVI physical control

Chantia T. Williams, 21, theft

Dujuan A. Howard, 30, warrant arrest for possession of drugs

Hilda Ngoh, 45, OVI, marked lanes violation

Marion A. Wilson, 40, warrant arrest for two counts driving under suspension, domestic violence

Priscilla M. Edwards, 22, passing bad checks

Ronald E. Reed, 49, telecommunications harassment

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

