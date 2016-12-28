Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

December 20

Walmart, theft, Two adult females selected items from the shelves, concealed them in empty purses, and exited the store past the last point of sale without making any attempt to pay for the items. Both suspects were charged with theft and criminal tools and were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Miller Lane RTA stop, robbery, Victim stated he was at the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus stop located adjacent to 7125 Miller Lane, when he was approached by an unknown black male who stated that he had a gun and demanded money from the victim. The victim gave the suspect money and the suspect departed on foot towards America’s Best Value Inn. The victim could not provide any description other than a black male. A review of the security camera footage at America’s Best Value Inn failed to capture the robbery or any flight of anyone running towards the hotel.

December 21

Benchwood Road, theft, Complainant reported his bank card was stolen and fraudulent charges were made with it.

Autumn Ridge Ct., physical control of vehicle while under the influence, Call came out as unintentional overdose. Upon arrival, found suspect behind wheel, car in park, ignition off, and the keys in the ignition. Subject admitted to smoking marijuana to me and admitted to snorting Xanax to medics. Suspect taken to Grandview Hospital and served with a summons for physical control.

December 22

Walmart, theft, on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, an employee took money from the cash register drawer and concealed it in his pocket. On Thursday, December 22, 2016, the employee admitted to his actions and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Residence Inn, theft, Complainant advised that she was currently staying at Residence Inn for three months, and she had her mail forwarded to the hotel. Complainant stated that she was supposed to receive her mail on 12/16/16 but never received her mail.

I-75 @ Benchwood Road, failure to comply/fleeing and eluding, Suspect fled from a traffic stop after a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle using lights and siren.

December 24

Frederick Pike @ National Road, possession of drugs, Responded to National Road and Frederick Pike on an unconscious unknown. While enroute, dispatch advised that two subjects were not breathing. On arrival, two subjects had overdosed on heroin and five heroin capsules were located inside the vehicle on the passenger side.

Persons arrested or charged

Amanda D. Nelson, 32, possession of criminal tools, theft

Amy N. Tisdale, 31, possession of criminal tools, theft

David R. Wine, 40, warrant arrest for driving while under the influence

Donald J. Parrish, 31, operating vehicle without license

Matthew J. Weigel, 19, physical control of vehicle under the influence

