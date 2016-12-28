Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

December 8

Megan M. Halpin, 27, and Miles L. Swegman, 29, were issued a summons for endangering children after officers responded to a 911 hangup call at their residence. On responding, officers found children aged 2, 4, and 7 unsupervised and living in unsanitary conditions. Childrens Services was notified. The children were released to their grandmother.

Heather M. Lewis, 39, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Stoneysprings Road. She was taken to the county jail.

December 9

A manager at Kroger reported receiving to counterfeit $100 bills. The investigation continues.

December 10

Trevor S. Coffman, 21, of Englewood, was arrested for probation violation on a criminal damaging case out of Vandalia Municipal Court. He was taken to the county jail.

Officers received several calls about shots fired in the parking lot of the Hawthorne Suites. The investigation continues.

December 11

Cory Blair, 24, of Kettering, was cited and released for possession of marijuana.

Alex M. Achs, was arrested for OVI on Bosco Ave. He was released to a family member.

December 12

A resident on S. Dixie Dr. reported the theft of $900. The investigation continues.

A citizen brought an Apple iPhone to post that was found on Damien St. No identifying information was able to be found due to being unable to lock the screen. The phone was booked into property.

A resident on E. Van Lake reported the theft of clothing. The investigation continues.

A resident on Stonequarry Road reported that unknown persons attempted to open credit card accounts at different banks. The investigation continues.

Sean J. MadGowan, 25, was arrested for disorderly conduct for loud music after a warning. He had to be restrained on the way to the county jail.

Codie L. Chambers, 24, at large, was arrested on a warrant out of West Milton for failure to appear on a theft charge. He was taken to the county jail.

December 13

Jeffrey P. Buckingham, 42, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on North American Blvd. He was taken to the county jail.

John W. Simpson, II, 47, of Arcanum, was arrested for public intoxication. He was released to a family member.

A resident on Ashbury Farms Dr. reported credit card fraud. The investigation continues.

December 14

A complainant came to the department to state that a person drove their vehicle without authorization while it was on loan to another person and had an accident. The investigation continues.

A complainant stated that unknown persons stole credit cards from her purse. The investigation continues.

Two black males jumped the pharmacy counter at Rite Aid and stole prescription drugs. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that a backpack was stolen from a vehicle parked on W. Van Lake Dr. The investigation continues.

Bruce W. King, 25, of Dayton, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after police responded to a disorderly complaint at a business on Sand Lake Dr. He was also charged with disorderly conduct and menacing. He was taken to the county jail.

December 15

An officer responded to an address on S. Brownschool Road on the report of a complainant receiving a bad check for service. No further action was required.

Erica M. Burke, 25, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant from Vandalia Municipal Court for not having an adult entertainment facility permit related to a sex sting at the Hawthorne Suites in February, 2015. She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

December 16

Preble County Children Services reported the possible child abuse of a child that occurred at an address on Damian St. The investigation continues.

An officer responded to Morton Middle School on the report of students sending inappropriate text messages. Both students’ phones were seized. The investigation continues.

Andrea R. Works, 23, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to Miami Valley Hospital for evaluation.

A 16-year old juvenile female was charged with unruly juvenile after an incident at the McDonald’s on E. National Road and refusing to go to school. Her case was referred to Juvenile Ct.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

