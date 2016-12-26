Vandalia names Firefighter, Paramedic of Year

VANDALIA -The City of Vandalia Division of Fire recently named its Firefighter and Paramedic of the Year.

The Division of Fire’s 2016 Firefighter of the Year is a 35 year veteran of the Division of Fire. Code Enforcement Officer Kim Hannahan has shown that she is fully committed and dedicated to forwarding the Division of Fire’s Community Risk Reduction Mission. Hannahan has logged thousands of hours delivering public outreach and safety education, and conducting fire safety inspections. With the primary focus of these efforts focused on keep our customers, their families, and our firefighters safe.

“Kim exhibits a courteous, conscientious, and professional manner in her everyday dealings with the public,” wrote a co-worker in nominating her for the honor. “Kim works tirelessly to keep her department going always looking to develop and improve herself and her employees. She is often in early and staying late to ensure nothing gets left behind.”

The Division of Fire’s 2016 Paramedic of the Year is Firefighter/Paramedic Corey Gebhart. Paramedic Gebhart was selected by his peers for his handling of several serious medical emergencies in 2016, all most all of which resulting in positive outcomes for the customers involved.

Paramedic Gebhart always displays the highest levels of skill on both the EMS and fire sides of the house and he has taken a great deal of personal initiative and pride in taking newer employees under his wing as their mentor on the shift.

Most importantly Paramedic Gebhart has done all of this while battling cancer for a second time. We commend Paramedic Gebhart on not only a job well done, but for showing the strength and courage to fight and survive.

City of Vandalia report

Reach the Vandalia Division of Fire at 898-2261.

