Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

December 1

A property owner on Tionda Dr. reported that a basement window had been busted out. The investigation continues.

A resident on Marview Dr. reported the attempted theft of a vehicle. The investigation continues.

David R. Bowman, 20, was issued citations for public intoxication and underage consumption after being found at the McDonald’s on National Road. He was released to a family member.

A resident on Fitchland Dr. reported the theft of two packages. The investigation continues.

A resident on Marview Dr. reported the attempted theft of a vehicle. The investigation continues.

December 2

Joshua R. Staas, 29, was arrested for OVI after being found passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on N. Perry St. The vehicle was towed and Staas was released to a family member.

Dorione L. Sims, 30, and Catherine D. Baty,, 22, were arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Winding Hollow Trail. Both were transported to the county jail.

Officers were dispatched to Vandalia Range and Armory on the report of the theft of a rifle. The investigation continues.

A supervisor at Central Transport on N. Dixie Dr. reported an employee made threats. The investigation continues.

A resident on Halcyon Ave. reported the attempted theft of a vehicle. The investigation continues.

December 3

After a traffic stop the driver was found to not have a valid driver’s license. The driver and passenger were both cited.

A vehicle was reported stolen from Smedley’s Chevrolet on W. National Road. The investigation continues.

Brittany K. Thompson, 27, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Continental Court. She was taken to the county jail.

December 4

Dorothy Stevens, 22, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Dellsing Dr. She was taken to the county jail.

December 5

A manager at ASPM reported that an employee stole three boxes of metal inserts and nuts from the business and sold them to a recycling business. The investigation continues.

A resident on Mountair Dr. reported that an unknown person attempted to open a credit card in his deceased wife’s name. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that someone opened an AT&T account in his name at an address that he never lived in. He suspects an ex-girlfriend. The investigation continues.

A resident on Settlers Trail reported that a package that was delivered to her home was stolen. The investigation continues.

A resident on W. Alkaline Springs Road reported the theft of wheels and tires from a vehicle. The investigation continues.

Police responded to Morton Middle School on the report of a juvenile receiving an obscene photo on her phone.

December 6

Following a traffic stop a vehicle was towed for having no license plates displayed. The driver was cited.

A resident on Inverness Ave. reported that her son stole her vehicle. It was entered into LEADS as stolen.

A resident on Continental Court reported that a man sliced a tire on his wife’s car. He saw the man but was unable to stop him. The investigation continues.

Richard P. Carpenter, 46, was arrested for failure to comply and cited for driving under suspension. Police tried to pull him over on N. Brown School Road but Carpenter did not stop and proceeded to his home on Westhafer. He was taken to the county jail.

A resident on Sussex Place reported the theft of a shotgun. The investigation continues.

A resident on Wilhelmina reported that she was sent a check for nearly $3,000 for participating in a mystery shopper assignment. The check was fraudulent. The investigation continues.

A resident on Falls Creek Drive reported theft from a vehicle. The investigation continues.

An employee of Coorstek Medical on Northwoods Blvd. reported that an unknown person broke the window of her vehicle. The investigation continues.

December 7

A resident on Tionda Dr. reported that unknown persons stole several items from his basement. There are no known suspects.

Dakota J. Davis, 19, was arrested for theft after an incident on Bartles Ct. She was taken to the county jail.

December 8

A resident on Lansdale Ct. reported that a known suspect spent the night at his house items were stolen. Attempts to contact the suspect have been unsuccessful.

A 17-year old juvenile was arrested on a felony warrant out of Miami County for robbery. He was transferred to a Miami County Sheriff.

Sean M. Wilt, 19, and Dylan I. Sharp, 19, were arrested for burglary after being found in Butler High School. A short foot chase ensued toward the football field and a Butler Township police officer assisted in the apprehension. He was taken to the county jail.

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Police-logo-5.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.