Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

December 12

Maple Green Court, theft, Dispatched to residence on a theft of a recycle bin.

Cricket Woods Dr., theft, theft of Christmas light globes from front yard.

Engle Road, possession of cocaine, Traffic Stop for one headlight yielded drugs and traffic violations.

December 13

Benchwood Road, unruly juvenile, Victim’s son was argumentative and unruly. Mother wanted son charged with unruly juvenile. Juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Red Lobster, possession of drugs, Female asleep behind the wheel at Red Lobster, consent search, located bottle containing 27 clonazepam pills.

Walmart, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia, Suspect was opening unlocked doors at Walmart and rummaging through them – resisted arrest when being detained and had crack pipe in her possession.

Taco Bell, violation of protection order, On Tuesday, December 13, 2016, the suspect, who had been issued a protection order against his wife, called his son and asked him to ask her some questions. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Vandalia Municipal Court to provide bond.

Walmart, theft, theft of cell phone from Walmart.

December 14

Walmart, theft, Suspects pushed a grocery cart that contained merchandise past the last point of sale without making any attempt to pay for merchandise.

December 15

N. Dixie Drive, Unknown subject removed trailer from private property without permission of the owner.

Miller Lane, possession of controlled substances, Responded to Honeycutt Circle in reference to found narcotics. Subject stated that he works for National Asset Recovery (Repo) and located what appears to be narcotics in the door handle of the vehicle.

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart for a theft in progress. Female subject passed all points of sale without paying for merchandise. Subject was issued a summons into VMC for theft.

December 16

Blue Ash Road, identity fraud, Responded to Blue Ash Road in reference to identity fraud. Complainant stated that his Day Air credit card was charged $575 at various stores, after he used his credit card at Speedway on Miller Lane.

Walnut Ridge Road, possession of drugs, Responded to 6XXX Walnut Ridge Road for an overdose. Subject was given several doses of NARCAN by the medics. Subject had heroin, cocaine and hypodermic syringe on him.

December 17

Red Roof Inn, misuse of credit card, Responded to Red Roof Inn in reference to misuse of a credit card. Upon my arrival, complainant left, but she left her phone number with the front desk. I contacted the complainant and she advised that her sister used her credit card at Red Roof Inn without her consent.

Smash Burger, robbery, Responded to Smash Burger restaurant in reference to an abduction/robbery complaint. Victim stated that he willingly got into a gold Buick LeSabre at America’s Best Value Inn. Victim was then dropped off at Smash Burger and suspect(s) left in an unknown direction after taking cash from the victim at gunpoint.

N. Dixie Drive, theft, A vehicle was broken into and a purse stolen from the vehicle.

Persons arrested or charged

Amanda S. King, 23, possession of drugs/cocaine

Sean M. Rehmert, 25, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia

Juvenile arrest, unruly juvenile

Chastity Purk, 29, possession of drugs

Samantha R. Tippie, 25, criminal mischief, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest

Christopher I. Daniels, 20, warrant arrest for theft

Andrea N. Hogan, 28, theft

Andrew T. Steele, 26, warrant arrest for traffic offenses

Randy L. Baldauf, 27, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of controlled substances

Deverell E. Maxwell, 36, warrant arrest for OVI

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ButlerPolice-3.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.